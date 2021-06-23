Square Enix has highlighted the use of AMD’s FSR in a new game video with gameplay scenes.

Forspoken is one of the most intriguing titles of the new generation of consoles. And, also, one of the most ambitious projects it has Square enix Developing. The open-world Action RPG will arrive in early 2022 from Luminous Productions, and as this Square team is used to, its creators want to offer with Forspoken graphic quality never seen before in an open world. And beware, so the study itself affirms.

We aim to achieve the highest visual quality ever seen in an open worldTakeshi aramakiOn the occasion of the premiere of AMD’s FidelityFX Super resolution (FSR) technology, the manufacturer has published a short interview with Takeshi aramaki, director of Luminous Productions, where they talk about its use in Forspoken. AMD’s supersampling technology will be used in the game from Square Enix, who offer a brief demonstration of its visual quality in this video, with scenes already known from the latest Forspoken gameplay trailer. But what is interesting are Aramaki’s statements.

“The vision of our study it’s ‘creating games unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before, combining cutting-edge technologies with art,’ “explains the developer in the video.” Implement AMD’s cutting-edge technology in the development of Forspoken is a testament to that philosophy. With Forspoken, we aim to achieve the highest visual quality ever seen in an open world game“A very ambitious goal, which they hope to achieve with the help of the FSR.

In fact, Aramaki adds that the use of this technology has given “a significant boost to performance“from Forspoken, running at 4K and 60 FPS.” I believe that AMD’s GPUOpen philosophy is going to raise technical standards across the industry, which will benefit gamers. We really want players to get hold of Forspoken, and experience the next-generation graphics made possible by the FSR“.

Formerly known as Project Athia, Forspoken will debut on PS5 and PC in early 2022. An adventure starring Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) who, in the previous months, has offered us some details of her universe and history. Still, this title has been one of the great absences of E3 2021.

