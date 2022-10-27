Forspoken returns to show itself in a new one videoin this case focused on the particular movement system of the protagonist Frey and hers “magical parkour”, as it is defined, since the magic supports the movements of the protagonist. The video you can see above also has subtitles in Italian added ad hoc.

As we have seen since the first presentation trailer, Frey is able to exploit the magical powers to move in a particularly agile and fast way in the world of Athia, making this a fundamental element of the whole gameplay, in addition to the combat system always based on the magic.

In particular, in this new video, the emphasis is on 8 main movements that Frey is able to perform thanks to her powers:

Flow

Momentum

Swaying

Climbing

Climbing

Thrust

Fluctuation

Slipping

The Flow is one of the main powers and allows the protagonist to reach incredible speed, with the ability to automatically jump and climb small obstacles. It is activated by pressing the circle button on the PS5’s DualSense.

The Momentum increase the speed of the Flow with a timely button game, to be performed when you notice the flames around the protagonist. Sway allows Frey to kick the ground to increase her speed, saving stamina.

L’Climbing it allows upward movements on obstacles and walls, for longer stretches than those allowed automatically using the Flow. Scalata is an evolution of the previous power, which allows you to reach considerable heights and focusing a lot on the verticality of the settings.

Thrust, which can be activated by pressing the square button, allows you to launch a magic chain as a hold to take damage from falling, or to launch quickly towards distant places. Fluctuation manipulates gravity to cushion any fall, which can be activated by pressing the X button in flight and thus making the protagonist perform a sort of glide.

Slippingfinally, it allows you to slide on the water using a sort of icy surf, which makes Frey reach a remarkable speed by actively exploiting the bodies of water on the map. Of Forspoken we recently saw the trailer from the Tokyo Game Show 2022, just a few days after the publication of our tried focused on this ambitious action by Square Enix.