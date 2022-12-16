In Playstation YouTube channel posted a new trailer Of Forspokenwhere the unique features related to the DualSense on PS5 and PC.

As we can see in the video below, we can expect the classic set of sensory functions related to adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the controller. For example, certain offensive spells will offer different key resistance.

Similarly, moving with the protagonist’s magical “skateboard” will cause different vibrations based on the surface. “Cuff” the sentient bracelet of Fay instead will speak through the front speaker of the controller.

Forspoken will be available on PS5 and PC starting in January 24, 2023. As seen in the trailer, by pre-ordering the Standard or Deluxe version on PlayStation Store, you will receive pre-order bonuses, such as PlayStation-themed equipment and useful items for the initial stages of the adventure. In particular:

Cloak Without Limits

Symbol Combo Necklace

Nails Haptic support

Starter Crafting Kit

The Digital Foundry editorial team has published a video analysis dedicated to resolution, framerate and implementation of ray tracing in the Forspoken demo.