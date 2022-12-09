As was already announced yesterday, Forspoken was the protagonist of a long video of in-depth analysis that showed several minutes of gameplaybetter illustrating various gameplay features regarding the PS5 console exclusive.

In the meantime, a demo of Forspoken has been made available in these hours, so this video mainly serves to explain different aspects of the game in question.

Presented by Ella Balinskathe actress who plays the protagonist, Frey Holland, the video illustrates different elements of the gameplay.

Among the features we see a great high-intensity battle with So much Sila, a confrontation with the mighty Breakbeast and an introduction to a previously unseen character, the creepy Tanta Olas. Additionally, we can also see highlighted some specific PS5 features exploited in the game.

In the first part of the video, therefore, we see some elements of exploration and interaction with NPCs, up to the fight with Tanta Sila, after Freya sees the evil unleashed by the matriarch once considered benevolent and suddenly became the bearer of death and destruction.

As another example of high intensity combat, let’s further look at one clash with the Breakbeast, a creature capable of bringing cataclysms to the world of Athia and which therefore represents a considerable challenge for Freya, which forces the use of various advanced skills. Finally, we can also see a particular situation of the game, with Freya who seems to have finally returned to New York only to discover that it is only a complex illusion created by Tanta Olas, who has reproduced the hometown of the protagonist but with some sinister variations of which the protagonist realizes too late.

Forspoken is an action RPG developed by Square Enix for PS5 and PC, arriving on January 24, 2023.