The CDU chairman and presumed candidate for chancellor will leave a meeting in Berlin on April 13th. Image: Reuters

C.According to a survey, DU boss Armin Laschet does very poorly in the duel for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. This is the result of a representative survey by the opinion research institute Forsa, from which the newspapers of the editorial network Germany quote.

According to this, only four percent of the respondents are of the opinion that Laschet is “strong in leadership” and “dynamic”. His challenger, the CSU chairman Markus Söder, on the other hand, consider 57 percent to be “strong in leadership” and 36 percent to be “dynamic”.

Laschet consider 12 percent trustworthy, Söder 27 percent. 34 percent trust Söder that he will recognize the upcoming problems in good time. 30 percent think that he will solve them too. In contrast, only six percent trust Laschet to identify problems in good time, only four percent trust him to solve these problems.

“The figures show that a majority of Laschet does not think that Laschet is fit for office,” said the head of the Forsa Institute, Manfred Güllner. With him as candidate for chancellor, the chances of the Union to keep the chancellery would decrease significantly. “Laschet lacks the cohesiveness that a candidate for chancellor needs.”

Respondents took part in the survey between April 7 and 10, 2024.