S.he waiters, sit at the checkout or help out in the office: almost three quarters of students have paid work alongside their studies. That emerges from a representative survey published on Monday by the polling institute Forsa on behalf of the mini-job center.

According to the survey, almost a third of the students with part-time jobs work as research assistants or as a doctoral student at the university. More than a quarter work in an office, 13 percent give tutoring, 12 percent work in retail and 11 percent in gastronomy. Those who do not have a part-time job are usually financially supported by their families.

Noticeable: When choosing student part-time jobs, according to the survey, above-average pay is by far not the most important criterion for students. They place much more value on a trusting relationship with the employer, great flexibility in terms of time, recognition in the job and varied areas of responsibility.

The mini job center is the central collection and reporting point for all marginal employment in Germany and belongs to the association of Deutsche Rentenversicherung Knappschaft-Bahn-See. On its job portal, it also provides students with mini-jobs in private households.