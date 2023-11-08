Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 22:26

The forró musical genre was recognized as a manifestation of national culture. The bill that had already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate was sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Tuesday (7).

According to the bill, forró is one of the most authentic Brazilian musical genres. Born from a mix of traditional rhythms from the Northeast Region such as baião, xaxado, coco, drag-pé and xote, it has existed for around seven decades. In 2021, the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) declared the traditional forró matrices as Cultural Heritage of Brazil.

Participating in the signing were the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and federal deputy Zé Neto (PT-BA), author of the proposal, and senator Teresa Leitão (PT-PE), who was rapporteur of the project in the Senate.

“A gigantic step for our northeastern forró, which will have much more grandeur, respect and the possibility of being part of public policies in our country”, said the deputy on social media.