Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, has passed away in the United States. The death of the writer was announced by the mayor of Fairhope, Alabama, Karin Wilson.

“Fairhop lost a legendary author today,” she wrote on Facebook.

Groom died at the age of 78. The cause of his death was not specified.

The novel “Forrest Gump” was published in 1986, but became popular thanks to the film adaptation.

Based on the book, a film directed by Robert Zemeckis was released in 1994 and won six Oscars.

The protagonist Forrest Gump, a feeble-minded harmless man with a noble and open heart, was played by Tom Hanks.

In 1995, Winston Groom wrote a sequel to his famous novel, Gump and Company, but it did not receive the same popularity.