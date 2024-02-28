Gary Sinise is a 68-year-old actor who has participated in various films and television. However, Sinise is remembered for his role in 'Forrest Gump' as the serious and drastic Lieutenant Dan Taylor, who was very tough on Tom Hanks on the tape. This time the actor is in the news again and not because of any film, but because of the tragic loss of his 33-year-old son.

Gary Sinise confirmed the death of McCanna Anthony Sinise, with an emotional dedication on social networks. This news has taken the artist's family and followers by surprise, since even the ailment that McCanna suffered from was a rare type of cancer. In addition, Sinise took advantage of this sad news to inform more about chordoma, the disease that took her son.

What did Gary Sinise say about his son's death?

Gary Sinise reported the death of his son McCanna Anthony Sinise, 33, on his Instagram account. The actor wrote emotional words on his website to say goodbye to his son and talk about how cancer has affected his family. Initially, his wife had breast cancer; Then, that same year, his son was diagnosed with chordoma. “Like any family who experiences a loss like this, we are heartbroken and we've been handling it the best we can. As parents, it is difficult to lose a child. “My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered a similar loss and to anyone who has lost a loved one,” the actor said.

What did Gary Sinise say about chordoma?

Gary Sinise Not only did he report the loss of his son, but he also spoke about the importance of detecting cancer early and supporting organizations that address this disease that can attack any organ in the human body. “Chordoma is a one in a million cancer. Originating in the spine, chordoma affects, on average, only 300 people per year in the U.S. In 70% of cases, the initial tumor can be removed and cured. But in 30% of cases, maybe about 90 people a year, the cancer comes back,” he explained.

What is chordoma?

Chordoma is a gradually growing type of cancer that develops in the internal tissues of the spine. It can originate anywhere along the spine. The most common appears near the tailbone, known as a sacral tumor, or at the junction of the spine and the skull, known as a Clivus tumor.