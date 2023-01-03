Year 2023 It has started in a not very positive way, since important actors in the film industry have suffered accidents, the most current example is that of Jeremy Renner with his snow plow. However, this has fallen short with somewhat more important news, since the actor known as Bob Penny He has passed away at the age of 87.

The race of Penny in acting dates back to the 1980s 1980appeared on the popular show In the Heat of the Night, but it started in some television commercials, and obviously we saw them stand out in the classic of Forrest Gumpwhere the life of a minor character who perhaps went unnoticed.

His family has not announced plans for funeral arrangements at this time. This mentions a member of the theater community of Birmingham about the work of Penny:

I met my friend Bob Penny through my activity in the Birmingham theater community. He was one of those rare actors who never had to audition because his reputation preceded him. It was amazing to see him branch out into a film and television career after so many years of teaching! We were so happy that he came to live next door to us in California while he tried his luck in Los Angeles. Nothing stopped him! He used to joke that being short and wrinkled had really paid off for him, he was so funny self-deprecating. I will never forget your talent, kindness, warmth and humor, plus ALL the good times and laughs we had when he welcomed me to his home on the return trips to Bham. Rest well, my dear Babaloo. We love you. Michael Price Nelson and Dale von Seggern.

Rest in peace such a singular actor.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It will surely be one of the first deaths that occur during the year around the world of entertainment, even Pelé died before the end of 2022. So more news will surely come out around such a deep and sad subject.