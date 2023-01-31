Fortnite today, January 31, 2023will host a new Dragon Ball Super themed crossover event. Apparently for the occasion, the players of Battaglia Reale will be able to battle each other in the role of Piccolo and Gohan, according to an involuntary leak of information.

The event was announced by a post on the official Fortnite Twitter profile, which merely indicates the date of January 31, 2023 accompanied by an image that immortalizes a Red Ribbon shuttle. Clearly more details in this regard will arrive during the course of the day, but in the meantime we can almost certainly assume the presence of Gohan and Piccolo skins.

The Twitter account of the Latin American division of Toei Animation has in fact unintentionally revealed the presence of the two Z warriors. The post has been deleted, a sign that the information was revealed ahead of time, but not fast enough, since it is been shared on social media, as we can see in the post below by the well-known leaker Shiina.

Considering that it is a Dragon Ball Super themed crossover and the presence of the Red Bow aircraft, we think that perhaps there will also be transformations “Gohan Beast” and “Orange Piccolo” seen in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but this is just a guess. We just have to wait for the official announcement scheduled for today to find out more about it.