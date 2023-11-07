Fornero, return to poison on Salvini: “He’s a loser, what a satisfaction…”

Elsa Fornero was one of the worst labor ministers in republican history and produced a terrible pension reform with the Monti government to satisfy the desires and wishes of Brussels. His reform has thrown thousands of families into anguish with the problem of exodus. In 2018, he did not pay for what was done institutionally, he cursed the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, calling him “unscrupulous and neo-fascist”, as the Interior Minister himself reported on Twitter at the time.

Therefore attacks on a personal and not institutional level as would be acceptable from a former minister of the Republic. We don’t know the exact reason why Fornero is so angry with him, however not a day goes by that she lashes out at him. Regarding the failure to reform her terrible electoral law, she declared to La7: “I wasn’t amused but I felt a bit of satisfaction in seeing a person who personalized a political position in that violent way, I got a bit of personal satisfaction had to see him described as a loser, that’s what I think he is.”

READ ALSO: Pensions, “the Fornero Law has worsened”. The lunge of the ‘Maronian’ Brambilla

This time, with evident hatred and very little elegance, he even calls him a “loser”, not hiding his “satisfaction”. Aside from the fact that Fornero must not have fully understood the objectives achieved by the deputy prime minister, – this also happens to experts – the surprise remains at the over the top reactions. Her biography on Wikipedia is suspect due to its hagiographic dimension. Whoever wrote about her defines her as a “model student (sic) since high school”. She “she Teaches macroeconomics and economics of savings, social security and pension funds in English (sic). Her scientific research concerns public and private social security systems, social security reforms, the aging population, retirement choices, family savings and life insurance. And then she received an avalanche of great titles and positions in universities and research bodies and the like, including Confindustria.

In November 2011 he was Minister of Labor and Social Policies with responsibility for Equal Opportunities in the Monti government. The mysterious writer of the rumor takes care to let us know that she was the second woman to preside over this ministry. Since she was presented as an expert in Monti pension systems, she had her carry out – in just 20 days – the reform within the “Save Italy” decree which provided for an increase in taxes and revenues. In 2012, her reform produced the terrible problem of the so-called “exodus”. There were major clashes with the unions and Confindustria with the Chamber which rejected in July 2012 a motion of no confidence signed by Lega Nord and Italia dei Valori. She is married to Marco Deaglio, full professor at the University of Turin. Silvia Fornero teaches medical genetics at the same university.

On the Chamber’s website we read that: “The issue of early retirement originates from the pension reform carried out by the Monti Government (article 24 of Legislative Decree no. 201/2011, so-called Fornero reform), which, starting from 2012, has significantly increased the age requirements and contributions for access to retirement. The reform, in particular, raised the age limit for old-age retirement to 66; speeded up the process of adjusting the retirement age of women in the private sector (66 years as of 2018); as regards early retirement, it abolished the previous quota system, with a considerable increase in the contribution requirements (42 years for men and 41 years for women) and the introduction of economic penalties for those who access the pension before their 62 years old”.

In short, because of Fornero, people retire later and with much more difficulty, all to please the diktats of the European Union and Brussels and let’s say that it is not much loved by pensioners and pensioners. A few days ago Salvini declared: “Satisfied with the increase in salaries and pensions and with the record of funds for healthcare. We have denied the poisons of those who did not believe in the resources for the Strait Bridge and on Quota 103 we have found a good mediation. The economic situation is not rosy but within the legislature we hope to achieve all the objectives”. With all due respect to Fornero.

