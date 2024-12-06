Last training of Betis which takes place this Friday at the Luis del Sol sports city, just two days after the green and white team has sealed its place in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey by eliminating Sant Andreu in a complex match for Pellegrini’s team which they ended up solving not without fighting. Now it’s time to face Barcelona this Saturday, December 7 at 4:15 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium and it remains to be seen if Fornals will participate.

In this way, in a session that was attended by the sports director, Manu Fajardo, it was possible to see Isco one more day with the group exercising normally. The one who was absent at the start of training was, as we say, Fornals who performed exercises inside the gym of the green and white sports city, a facility where Bellerín was also seen, who is still being treated for his sesamoiditis with edema in the right foot, like Johnny Cardoso. The two are moving forward, each continuing with their specific recovery plan, like Carvalho and Mendy.

In the case of the Castellón native, Fornals began training on Friday on the stationary bike at the gym and continues in the recovery phase, although he could be left out of the list of those mentioned given the proximity of the challenge. With serious faces of their own, Pellegrini has taken the floor in the space of several minutes at the beginning of training to correct some aspects of the last match, the Cup match, and above all to look at the most immediate future that is approaching, which is nothing more and nothing less than receiving the leader of the First Division, Flick’s Barcelona at Villamarín.

In the session prior to this commitment corresponding to the 16th matchday of the domestic championship, it was possible to see youth presence again, with footballers who, despite having a reserve team record in Betis, have been working with the dynamics of the first team, such as Guirao, Jesús Rodríguez and Mateo Flores. The Sevillian midfielder was precisely one of the weapons that Pellegrini used to change the face of the team in Barcelona and thus be able to achieve the victory against Sant Andreu of the Second Federation (1-3).