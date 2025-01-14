Before traveling this Tuesday afternoon to Barcelona to play tomorrow (at 9 p.m.) in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey against the team led by Hansi Flick, Manuel Pellegrini has announced the list of summoned players for the match that will be played at the Monjuïc stadium. With the loss of Lo Celso, who joins the injured Bellerín, Marc Roca, Chimy Ávila and William Carvalho, the Chilean coach has called up 21 players for the event in Barcelona.

The main novelty in the summons is the presence of Fornals. The player from Castellón, who returned to play against Rayo Vallecano on December 22, suffered a relapse of his injury and that is why he was not available against Huesca in the previous round of the Copa del Rey or in the league match on Saturday in Valladolid. Diego Llorente is also called up, who did not participate with his teammates in Monday’s session, the first of the week for the entire group (on Sunday there was a recovery session).

The call is completed by the regulars with the first team Mateo Flores and Jesús Rodríguez and the youth goalkeeper Germán repeats, after the departure of Rui Silva to Sporting de Portugal. For now, Guilherme is still in the Betis Deportivo dynamic.

With all this, the entire Betis squad for the Copa del Rey duel against Barcelona is made up of Adrián, Fran Vieites, Germán, Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Natan, Diego Llorente, Perraud, Ricardo Rodríguez, Johnny Cardoso, Altimira, Mateo Flores, Isco, Iker Losada, Fornals, Juanmi, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.