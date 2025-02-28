02/28/2025



Updated at 1:33 p.m.





He Real Betis The list of summoned for his meeting against him has offered this noon real Madrid corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports that both sets will play at the stadium Benito Villamarín As of 18.30. Manuel Pellegrini, Verdiblanco coach, has recovered Fornals, while he loses Vitor Roque, who leaves Brazil after breaking his assignment and closing his transfer to Palmeiras.

They have not been able to enter the relationship of mentioned men as Bellerín and William Carvalhowho have been working with the group for several days but are not yet in physical conditions to integrate an official list, and neither Lo Celso, Abde, Ortiz or Marc Rocathat continue with their respective processes of recovery of the injuries they have suffered recently.

The Canteranos participate Manu González, Mateo and Jesús Rodríguez. The first is the third usual goalkeeper and more considering that the subsidiary plays at the same time as the Verdiblancos in the sports city Luis del Sol against Fuenlabrada, and both the midfielder and the end are already fixed with the first squad, with secure ownership for the veil attacker of Alcalá de Guadaíra.

In this way, the List of 20 summoned Del Real Betis against Real Madrid is as follows: Adrián, Fran Vieites, Manu González, Sabaly, Aitor, Bartra, Llorente, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Fornals, Mateo, Isco, Antony, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Cucho Hernández.