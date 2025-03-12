03/12/2025



Pablo Fornals It is an authorized voice in the costumes of the Betis As for the Conference It refers. The midfielder already knows how he weighs and what value he has to conquer it, when he took with her in 2023 playing in the ranks of the West Ham. Now he wants to conquer that title as Betic, although they still have a long way for a Final hypothetical. First they must eliminate Vitoriaan opponent who already showed his cards in Heliopolis. «The experience as a champion serves to give your opinion in the costumes. We have experience with European and international champions. I try to tell you my experience, but I don’t have a glass ball or I can predict what will happen tomorrow, ”he said.

Fornals is one of Pellegrini options For the center of the countryside, especially if Johnny Cardoso It is not 100% or suffers a problem during the meeting. «I feel good, little by little I feel a footballer again, adding minutes, recovering the physical state. Lately, after several relapses you have some doubts, but once you go out to the field and start touching the ball, those doubts, at least in my case, disappear. I am very happy to be here with my teammates to play this game, ”he argued.

The question that floats in the air of the costume is whether the duel in Guimaraes is a final. «If you don’t earn tomorrow, there is no European competition until next year. It is a very important game for us, ”said Castellón. «The team competes from you to any rival. I see the colleagues very concentrated for this final stretch of the season, ”said Fornals.

«In the last results crisis I was focused on definitely recovering the injury, as it has been. From the outside, I have always tried to encourage colleagues and Seeing the evolution they have had, it is good news that the team now has another spin, best game and better results »he added.