Like Timberlas, Sbrolex or Clarc: also FormulaPassion has its fine imitations. And if on social networks many profiles play by imaginatively intertwining the words “Formula 1” and “passion” (sometimes with absolutely comical results), on Google Play instead it goes more directly: an App has appeared that uses the same logo, mentions our site, takes up all the graphics. Has already over 500 downloads and a slew of pretty high reviews too, with a nice 4.7 average. All fake, reproduced without authorization, and sold on the net as our product…

Legal issues aside, this is somehow a source of pride. Do you remember what the “Settimana Enigmistica” has been publishing for years under its masthead? “the weekly that boasts the most imitation attempts”? With FormulaPassion it’s the same. They just copied everything. Content, graphics, texts: they didn’t even try to change anything. Evidently they do not know the art of Paul Cézanne: “Painting – explained the master – is not slavishly copying the objective data, it is grasping a harmony between multiple relationships and transposing them into one’s own range, developing them according to a new and original logic”. Perhaps, following the example of Cezanne they would have managed to create something never seen before, in the end doing us a great favor: we could in turn have copied them without risking anything because no one can be accused of copying themselves. Too bad, we didn’t even have this chance…