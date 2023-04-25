There was the number 0 dedicated to Mauro Forghieri, legendary Ferrari engineer from 1959 to 1984 and to the 312B, a Formula 1 single-seater with the progenitor engine of a series of multi-victorious cars. Then the 1 which entitled “Alternativ-e” traced the history of electric propulsion, from the end of the 19th century to Formula E. And then the volume dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, the one on 70 years of Formula 1 and the one on ten years between short stories , interviews, FormulaPassion insights. Let’s talk about “Machina” the collector’s volume which now, precisely on the day of the track’s anniversary, comes out with “Imola, the novel of the racetrack 1953-2023”. A real act of love for a piece of world motorsport history. But also a strong link between a motoring magazine and a track where you race, where you test cars, where you consume that “passion” which is an integral part of the name of our magazine. That’s why FormulaPassion is something unique, a portal that mixes the various souls of the motor sector: motorsport and production models, road safety and news. All elements linked by a common denominator. Passion. Here is our “Formula”. And here is the explanation of the two names paired in the header.

The volume being presented today in Imola is a clear example of this “passion”: it is part of the series edited by Mauro Coppini, with the coordination of Antonio Azzano, and is the work of Pino Allievi. Our “signature” which in the introduction explains not surprisingly that “The racetrack represents the summary of an extensive culture, halfway between entrepreneurship and creativity, whose origins date back to when, after the end of the Second World War, there was a euphoria that embraced the new and speed as an aspiration to rapid changes linked not only to the momentum of the people but to a type of technology related to entertainment: in fact, Imola immediately sensed that the implications of racing would be that of business, tourism, a relapse positive in the area, which was mainly agricultural at the time”. That’s why we talked about “act of love”: this is not a normal book, but a kind of open letter for all motorsport enthusiasts.

So it was Alonso, Hamilton, Berger, Verstappen, Piquet and Alesi who told the driving tricks of the Variante Alta, Rivazza, Tosa and all the other magical points of the track. While thanks to the historical reconstruction of the events in Imola he seems to hear the cheering of the crowd covering the hills, the human warmth that invades every corner of the track. Then there are many unique testimonies: first of all the historical reconstruction of Enzo Ferrari’s idea of ​​moving his company from Maranello and Imola. And there is also the section with the collage of tickets and passes for the races and the one with the letter from Enzo Ferrari thanking Imola in October 1952, when he was able to test his cars on the still-to-be-completed racetrack. From there it was all a crescendo, until in 1963 F1 landed on the circuit with the triumph of Lotus and Jim Clark. A crescendo that has never stopped and that today you will find condensed in the 300 pages of the new issue of Machina.