Formula1 | Valtteri Bottas received acquainted with Mugello’s monitor on a motorbike, Kimi Räikkönen returned to the check temper 20 years in the past

Mugello will run the monitor’s first F1 race, which is Ferrari’s thousandth within the World Sequence.

Valtteri Bottas is trying ahead to a brand new driving problem because the Formulation Circus strikes inside Italy to the Mugello monitor. Mugello has by no means ridden an F1 race, so Bottas has solely a little bit driving expertise on the monitor.

Referred to as an avid bicycle owner, Nastola received to know the monitor with a two-wheeled go-kart.

“I rode the monitor by means of the bike to see what it regarded like. I used to be right here within the 2012 check, ”so I’ve some expertise.

Formulakonkari With Kimi Räikkönen there’s significantly extra expertise of the Mugello motor sanctuary. Räikkönen drove his first F1 check on the wheel of Sauber in Mugello in September 2000.

“Time has handed shortly as a result of it doesn’t really feel prefer it’s been 20 years. However alternatively, it is a very long time, 20 years is half of my life, ”Räikkönen hose.

“That day I began a brand new factor in my life. We spent three days within the first exams, ”and I’ve good reminiscences of it.

Räikkönen has additionally pushed McLaren and Ferrari in Mugello.

Mugello is Ferrari’s dwelling monitor and can be honored subsequent Sunday to host a thousand F1 races on the prestigious Italian steady.

Thus far, Ferrari’s season has been catastrophic, with the group solely sixth within the producers ’World Championships. Nonetheless, Bottas believes Ferrari will return to the highest on a quick schedule.

“The steady is a large a part of F1 historical past, and the thousandth race is a formidable quantity. There isn’t any doubt that they won’t get again to the highest. They study from their errors and are available again strongly, ”Bottas estimates.

Final weekend, the Formulation ran a uncommon occasion in Monza, which was sensitively gained by AlphaTaur. Pierre Gasly.

Bottas fell from the second beginning field to fifth, however beat his teammate, who fell to seventh. Lewis Hamilton, who’s on the World Cup factors on the run.

“It was removed from perfect and a loopy race, however there have been numerous issues for me and the group to study. It’s good to get again within the automobile immediately and begin a distinct weekend, ”which I’m trying ahead to.