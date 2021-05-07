Formula1 | Kimi Räikkönen explained the beginner’s crash to HS:

Of the year 2007 world champion Kimi Räikkönen the early season with the Alfa Romeo car has made experts wrinkle their eyebrows in amazement.

The most experienced driver of all time in the World Series has started his 19th World Championship season with surprisingly error-prone performances.

However, Räikkönen, who was reached by telephone for his Spanish Grand Prix depot bubble, does not feel any extra stress about the situation.

Räikkönen spun in the opening race of the season In Bahrain and then in Imola and crashed in the third race of the season in Portugal. However, he denies that the Alfa Romeo was difficult to drive.

“I do not know now. There will always be a bit of those spins here and there. This is always the case if you try to go harder – is it a good or a bad car, ”says Räikkönen

“You can do the same with a good car. Maybe it would be more worrying if you never spun. Then it would be dragged on quite a bit. ”

Year then Räikkönen performed miracles in the Portuguese race after climbing first after the start rounds ten places higher.

Last Sunday, he then collapsed into a completely rookie mistake at the start of the second round after colliding with his teammate Antonio Giovinazzin to the rear tire.

What exactly happened in it?

“I twisted the buttons and looked at the steering wheel a bit, and that’s what it was, so to speak, a bit.”

“I didn’t go as far as the front wing, but when it turned there under the car, that car could no longer be twisted. Usually in a situation like this, the wing is the first to fly its way. Nothing else fell apart, but when that wing got under it, I couldn’t turn around. ”

Did the suction surprise you?

“No, because I knew I was getting faster in it. I just looked at the scenery too much. ”

Although age has come, according to Räikkönen, driving has always felt the same as when he was younger. Do you still feel the same now at 41 years and six months, or do you have to focus more?

“I don’t know if it needs to focus on that anymore. I have never speculated with such thoughts. But honestly, that drive doesn’t feel any different today than it did long ago. Of course, some days are harder than some others, but that’s always been the case. ”

Sujuuko any thing in that car driving experience thanks to long experience better nowadays?

“I don’t know, but I don’t think so.”

And has any weakness started to slow down?

“It’s hard to say if there are more or less of them then than when you were younger.”

Nearly every time in Räikkönen the race goes better than the time trial. Is access to the second stage of the time trial always a certain kind of gain?

“I wouldn’t say so much now. In Portugal, for example, it was exactly the same, although it was dropped right at the start, when the starting point was practically almost the same. You can then always take more risk if you approach it from that point of view. We could talk more about success if we got to that last section. ”

What kind of feedback has been from the stable?

“I haven’t just asked, but at least they haven’t yelled at me much, so I guess that’s pretty positive.”

If everyone had similar cars, would you still be among the top men?

“No one can ever know for sure if you don’t really try it. But yes, a car means a lot in this sport and so it always will be. ”

Team manager Frederic Vasseur has praised the work of his Finnish veteran and, surprisingly, Räikkönen ‘s attitude towards driving before such a disgusting simulator has changed.

According to Vasseur, Räikkönen rushes to the Hinwil plant immediately when he is asked to do simulator work.

“I’m not looking forward to going there now, but it’s much easier nowadays when you don’t have to drive more than 40 minutes and it’s at work compared to when you always had to fly somewhere farther and then back to do such things,” Räikkönen praises his short commute. .

“Nowadays, it’s just easier to take care of at the factory when the distances are so short.”