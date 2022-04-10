The Monegasque driver: «It is great to be back in these positions. I’m very happy, it’s incredible to win here “

Perfect start. Charles Leclerc is the fastest to start in the Melbourne Grand Prix. After him Max Verstappen and third Hamilton. On the second lap the other red of Carlos Sainz ends out. On the track the safety car that leaves the track shortly after. On lap 17, the red from Maranello increases the gap with Red Bull by over seven seconds. On lap 19 the world champion stops for the pit stop. on lap 22 Leclerc also stops, a very quick tire change by the Ferrari men, he is back in first position. Before the thirtieth lap he is again the safety car. at the restart there is a duel between Leclerc and Verstappen but today the red does not give up. On lap 39 Max Versteppen stops at the side of the track with the engine in smoke. Lecerc was the first to cross the finish line, followed by Perez and Russell third.

«It is the first victory in which we have checked, but what a car we had, it is very strong and very reliable». Between smiles and flashes of true joy Charles Leclerc talks about his ride with Ferrari in the Australian Grand Prix from start to finish. «The tires – adds the Monegasque driver from the Maranello team – held up very well. I am very happy, it is incredible to win here. It is great to be back in these positions after the two difficult years we have had ».

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS