Finally, Nyck de Vries has secured a Formula seat with a factory team!

It is an understatement to say that Nyck de Vries has had a disastrous season. He started in Formula 1 with AlphaTauri this year and that session was not hugely successful. In ten races he took zero points and was barely faster than his teammate. Now we have to say that Yuki Tsunoda only had 3 points and also had the greatest possible difficulty with the soapbox of the team from Faenza.

De Vries was given his congé and Ricciardo was allowed to make a return. It was not known for a while what De Vries was going to do. Now the driver probably wanted to go on holiday away from the spotlight and then explore options, such as new training.

Formula seat Nyck de Vries

Now Nyck de Vries has secured a seat with a factory team! Congratulations! He goes driving for the Mahindra Racing team in Formula E. That is a special choice to say the least. Nyck de Vries is already Formula E champion. He then drove for the best team: Mercedes.

Mahindra is not really the best team on the field. Lucas di Grassi took third place in Mexico last year (the opening race of the 2022/2023 season) and occasionally Lucas, together with Oliver Rowland, took some points for Mahindra, 41 in total. This meant that Mahindra finished just behind Nio and ahead of ABT Cupra (the latter being the latter).

Great decision

Is it a bad decision on Nyck’s part? No definitely not. Mahindra is a huge car brand (not in the Netherlands) and will definitely pay Nyck well. In any case, Nyck can demand something, because he has been champion in this class. So he could take the team by the hand.

In addition, it is also a smart choice operationally. Formula E starts late in the year and ends in the spring. So that means that Nyck still has plenty of room for other racing classes. Even though it didn’t quite work out in Formula 1, Nyck is still better than 99.5% of the drivers. So within F1, the Frisian is still a huge asset for any team with serious aspirations.

Nyck de Vries will ride together with Edoarda Mortara this season.

This article Formula seat De Vries at factory team, finally! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #seat #Vries #factory #team #finally