It is known by the name of Formula SAE, but we could call it Formula Futuro, because this is where the world of motorsport and its engineers of tomorrow passes. The student competition, which involves students from engineering departments of universities around the world, represents a real stepping stone towards the queen categories of the world of engines, whether internal combustion, hybrid or electric.

A technical-sporting challenge of international level that also has its roots in Italy, with Formula SAE Italy, an event that is renewed again this year thanks to the organization of ANFIA (National Association of the Automotive Industry). In fact, starting from Wednesday 12 July the curtain will open on the XVII edition of the educational event dedicated to university students, which will take place over a period of five days until Sunday 16 July at the “R. Paletti” racetrack in Varano de’ Melegari (province of Parma), partner of the initiative.

In the five days of track tests, 1,600 students from 21 different countries and 59 different universities will gather in the heart of the Emilia region, representing 65 university teams – 53 of which from the European Union (23 Italian, from 18 different universities) and 12 non-Europeans.

Assignment of the first prize overall Driverless Class, Formula SAE 2021 Photo by: ANFIA press office

In class 1C dedicated to electric motors, for example, Italy will be represented by nine universities: University of Trento, University of Pisa, Sapienza University of Rome, University of Udine, University of Naples Federico II, University of Studies of Padua, University of Parma, Polytechnic of Milan and University of Bologna.

The Italian presence is also strong in the 1D class dedicated to driverless prototypes and in the 1C class, reserved for combustion engines and non-plug-in electric cars, where there are as many as six Italian universities. In class 3 there will be four teams from our country, to which one from Egypt will be added. The complete list of participants, with the names of the teams and their respective universities, is available on the official website of the event.

Important numbers, especially as regards non-European universities, up on last year, demonstrating the caliber of the event also on an international level.

A challenge that has a deep connection with the Motor Valley

The event can count on the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Province of Parma and the Municipality of Varano de’ Melegari, while making use of the collaboration of the Autotecnica media partnership, Motor1.com and Motorsport.com. Alongside there is the support of 28 authoritative sponsors who not only give prestige to the competition, but also let us understand how intense the relationship is with the action of the automotive world.

In fact, alongside Formula SAE Italy there are leading companies in the automotive supply chain represented by ANFIA and recruitment companies, including prominent names such as Industrie Saleri Italo (main sponsor), Audi, Automobili Lamborghini, Bosch, Brembo, Dallara Group, Iveco Group, Pirelli, Sabelt and SKF.

Giampaolo Dallara present during the event. Dallara is the official sponsor of the event. Photo by: Formula SAE

It is no coincidence that Formula SAE Italy works in collaboration with the Motor Valley Association, a great point of reference for engines not only in Italy, but also throughout the world.

The first day will be dedicated to the registration of all classes, with the opening ceremony of the event scheduled for Wednesday 12 July at 21.00 with the ANFIA presentation. The event will end on the evening of Sunday 17 July, in which all the boys will participate and during which the winners will be awarded. There are awards for numerous categories, divided by class (Combustion, Electric, Driverless or projects without prototype) and by type of test.

Challenges for students

There are 22 teams competing in the class of internal combustion cars (class 1C), 8 in the driverless class (class 1D), 30 in the class of electric cars (class 1E) and 5 in class 3 (presentation of the project only, without prototype ). The novelty is that from this year non-plug-in hybrid cars are also admitted, which will be included in the 1C class dedicated to internal combustion cars.

During the event, student teams face both static and dynamic tests. The first includes Design Event, i.e. the presentation of the car project, Business Presentation Event, the simulation of the presentation of its project by each team in front of potential investors, and Cost Event, the analysis of the cost report drawn up by each team, which includes the quantities of materials and components used.

Formula SAE, Team Tallinn, Estonia Photo by: Formula SAE

The dynamic tests, on the other hand, are Acceleration, Skid Pad, Autocross and Endurance, with the latter consisting of the final 22 km event with driver change, the objective of which is to establish the overall value of each car. For Class 1D Autocross and Endurance are replaced by the Trackdrive test.

Formula Driverless (class 1D), which this year includes 8 cars, made its debut in Formula SAE Italy during the 2018 edition, following the innovative technological trends of the automotive industry. Cars will participate in all dynamic events in autonomous mode only, with no human driver on board.

The prizes up for grabs

Like any true self-respecting competition, clearly each car will try to aim for victory in its respective category.

Numerous special prizes are also envisaged with the collaboration of various sponsors: Dallara will present the prize “for the best balance between Cars/Resources”, while ITT will award a cash prize to the best classified in the 1E class.

Formula SAE Italy 2022 Photo by: David Cavazza

The team that did the best job of bringing together all the battery system design requirements and constraints and that developed the most innovative battery system concept will be awarded the “Podium Advanced Technologies Award for Best Battery”, in this case with the collaboration of Podium Advanced Technologies. Finally, there will also be the “Teoresi Award 2023” sponsored by the Teoresi Group, which focuses on innovative processes on electronics.

Event open to the public

The event is open to the public on all five days. Tickets for access to the paddock are which can be purchased at the Formula SAE Italy Registration Area on the circuit or on the official website.

Any further information is available on the initiative websitewhere you can find the full programthe list of participants and all the details of the event.