The prestigious international competition between engineering universities will once again be based at the Emilia circuit, ready to transform itself into a real laboratory of ideas and technology.

The route located in the beating heart of the Motor Valley welcomed the event for the first time in 2009, with the sole exception of 2020 due to the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year Formula SAE Italy immediately returned to Varano de ‘Melegari, to carry out the dynamic tests which, between 10 and 13 October, made it possible to evaluate the quality of the vehicles designed by students who aspire to become professionals in the sector. automotive.

The big news was the Sprint test, to measure the pure performance of the cars in the race. The 2021 format was a hybrid type, with static tests relating to business, design and costs previously carried out through digital channels.

Test endurance Formula SAE 2021 Photo by: ANFIA Press Office

The last edition of Formula SAE Italy saw a total of almost 400 students from 37 university teams and 11 different countries compete against each other.

The participation classes provided by the organizer ANFIA (National Association of the Automobile Industry Industry) were 1C, for models with internal combustion engine, 1E for electric propulsion models, 1D for self-driving cars and class 3 with the sole presentation of the project.

The 1C class celebrated the victory by the Joanneum Racing Graz team from the Austrian University of Graz, accompanied on the podium by the MoRe Modena Racing team from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and the Race UP Combustion team from the University of Padua.

In Class 1E the team of the Estonian University of Tallinn triumphed, in class 1D the StarkStrom team of the University of Applied Sciences of Augsburg (Germany), with the team of the University of Rome La Sapienza in third place.

Italian supremacy in class 3, thanks to the triumph of UniBo Motorsport Electric of the University of Bologna, and to the third step of the podium for the University of Brescia with the OMR UniBS Motorsport team.