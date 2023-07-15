Off to the first dynamic tests

The 18th edition of Formula SAE Italy in Varano de’ Melegari continues unabated, with yesterday kicking off not only the third round of this week, but also the first dynamic test on the circuit named after the late Riccardo Paletti. In addition to the technical and static tests that had already begun on Thursday, the judges also evaluated the performance of the prototypes in two other specific checks on Friday: the Brake Testfourth event included in the parenthesis of technical testsand it Skidpadalso included in today’s program but above all synonymous with the first challenge of this year as regards i dynamic tests.

Technical tests: what’s new

As happened two days ago, the usual technical checks (Tilt, Noise and Rain Test) were held yesterday too, with the addition of the aforementioned Brake Test for all the categories present. It is divided into a specific test for the series 1C and 1Ewith cars which, after a standing start, must lock all four tires at the same time without getting upset and without stopping the engine. Different case for the class 1Dseries reserved for self-driving prototypes, with theEmergency Brake Test: they must overcome the same obstacle within a pre-established distance, obviously with remote controlled braking. Both tests will also continue today.

Static tests: the finals

As far as static events are concerned, the presentations of the Business Presentation and the Cost Event continued, with the ‘seasonal’ debut of the Design Event. In this case, university students have explained the project of the car to engineers and experts, who evaluated the work done. In this regard, the performance of Italian universities in categories 1C and 1E, respectively reserved for internal combustion and electric prototypes, should be underlined: in the first series they snatched the ticket for the finalUniversity of Modena and Reggio-Emilia (MoRe Modena Racing Combustion #37) together with that of Padua (RaceUP Combustion #85), with the tricolor hat-trick faded only ‘because’ of the Czech University of Life Sciences of Prague. Also noteworthy is the study of Politecnico di Milano in 1E (Dynams PRC #90), who gained access to the top-3 together with the Germans of UAS Zwickau (WHZ Racing Team #96) and to the Estonians of Tallinn TU UAS (FS Team Tallinn #124). Paduan and Milanese students who also reconfirmed themselves in the Business Event, again in the 1C and 1E. While the talents from Veneto got on the virtual podium together with theUniversity of Bologna (UniBo Motorsport #88 team), and to the Indonesians of Universitas Gadjah Mada (Bimasakti Racing Team #45) in the 1C, the Milanese obtained another recognition in the 1E with the MadridUniversidad Pontificia Comillas (ISC FS Racing Team #133) and atUniversity of Pisa (E-Team Squadra Corse). Even in all these cases, as happened on Thursday with the 1D Business Event, the final positions achieved by each finalist are still unknown, with the final results to be revealed only on Sunday evening during the awards ceremony.

Brake test

Start the engines with the Skidpad

One of yesterday’s most awaited events, beyond the conclusions of the static tests, focused on the Skidpad, limited to the single category 1D (see cover photo) and moreover held during the afternoon after various demonstration laps of a Dallara Stradale, an Alfa Romeo Giulia and a Maserati MV3200 GTC. In this case, the Driverless cars have made a path made up of two circles that recall a figure 8, completing a total of four laps. The cars underwent two laps per lap (one of which timed), all in order to evaluate the qualities of the prototype especially as regards the steering and overall handling. The test will be repeated today, in addition to those of Acceleration, Autocross and Trackdrive (the latter instead of the Autocross challenge for 1D only), which will anticipate the grand finale on Sunday with the Endurance test.