Checkered flag on Formula SAE Italy 2023

The 18th edition of Formula SAE Italy 2023 ended yesterday evening in Varano de’ Melegari, in a festive setting full of emotions. Even before the celebrations of the various universities for the victories achieved in the general classification or in a specific static and dynamics, the promises of international engineering challenged each other in the last races on the calendar, made complex both by the very hot conditions and by the characteristics of the tests, which were particularly long and demanding from a technical point of view for the drivers on the track or for the prototypes at autonomous driving.

The main races

The most awaited events of the competition were therefore concentrated between late morning and Sunday afternoon, on the one hand with the Endurancereserved for prototypes only 1C and 1E (respectively internal combustion and electric cars), and on the other with the Tracksideon a circuit designed for the class only 1D. In the first, the cars took part in another time trial over a total of 22 km, with the obligation to replace the driver but also with the impossibility of being able to refuel or change tyres. The goal of emerging as the fastest car was also shared by the teams included in the Trackside, with the self-driving car having to respect another course marked off by cones. In both rounds, teams and riders had to express the best of their potential without coming into contact with obstacles and in full compliance with the technical-sporting regulations in order not to incur penalties.

The awards

After both tests, the evening started with the nomination of the winners not only in the Endurance and Trackside, but also in all the other static competitions held in the last few days (Business, Cost and Design Event), in addition to the awards best times in the dynamic ones (Autocross, Skydpad and Acceleration). In fact, before yesterday, the universities which reached the top three positions in each event according to the evaluations of the judges had been indicated, but the positions conquered had not been specified, with the constant permanence of the question mark on the name of the winning university. In the closing ceremony of the 18th edition of Formula SAE Italy all the prizes were officially awarded, starting with those overall. These consist of the sum of the points established in all the tests carried out over the weekend, which saw the emergence of the University of Padua in the 1C, the University of Naples ‘Federico II’ in the 1D, the Germans of UAS Zwickau in 1E (with the cash prize of 1000 euros assigned by ITT), and the Sapienza University of Rome in Class 3 (category reserved for teams that presented their project without taking the prototype to the track).

Single classifications and special prizes

In addition to the overall rankings, ANFIA (event organizer) also awarded the trophies for the best performance in each static test for each individual category, with the addition of awards from the main sponsors of the competition. Specifically, Padova even triumphed with a brace in the Cost Event in both 1C and 1E, sharing the successes once again with Napoli, the latter in 1D. Performance as authentic protagonists for the students from Veneto, who also received the award in the Design Event of the 1C category, climbing on the podium together with the Czechs of Prague in the 1D and the Estonians of Tallinn in the 1E, with the future Baltic engineers who received the recognition by ACI Parma. In the parenthesis of the static tests, Naples also won the Business Event in the 1D class, this time together with the Politecnico di Milano (1E) and the surprising Indonesians from the Universitad Gadjah Mada, making their absolute debut in the competition. Speaking of non-European students, the success of the Americans from Oregon State University in Autocross 1D should be underlined in the static tests, with the tests of the cars once again highlighting the excellent projects of Padua, Naples and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. Lastly, also the special trophies such as the one assigned by Dallara, which awarded the University of Padua (RaceUP Combustion #85) as the creator team of the best self-resource balancing with a bonus of 700 euros. Cash prize also from Podium Advanced Technologies, in this case with 1500 euros assigned to the team that created the best battery. The Teoresi Award 2023 for the best innovative processes on electronics is also highly coveted, as is the ANFIA trophy reserved exclusively for Italian students and called “FSAE Italy approved your car”: in this case, the future engineers who presented the best description on legislation relating to vehicle homologation, imagining they have to do it with their prototype, they will take part in a paid extra-curricular internship of 6-9 months at the Technical and Regulatory Affairs Department of ANFIA, as well as a prize of 500 euros. In any case, all classifications and complete results of the event can be consulted through this link.

Winners Formula SAE Italy 2023

CATEGORY UNIVERSITY' TEAM Overall 1C University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #85 Overall 1D 'Federico II' University of Naples UniNa Corse #722 Overall 1E (from ITT) UAS Zwickau (Germany) WHZ Racing Team #196 Overall Class 3 Sapienza University of Rome Sapienza Corse #8 Endurance 1C University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #85 Endurance 1E UAS Zwickau (Germany) WHZ Racing Team #196 Trackdrive 1D University of Modena and Reggio Emilia More Modena Racing Combustion #799 Acceleration 1C University of Modena and Reggio Emilia More Modena Racing Combustion #37 Acceleration 1D 'Federico II' University of Naples UniNa Corse #722 Acceleration 1E Tallinn UT/UAS (Estonia) FS Team Tallinn #124 Autocross 1C University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #85 Autocross 1D Oregon State University (USA) Global Formula Racing #777 Autocross 1E UAS Zwickau (Germany) WHZ Racing Team #196 Skidpad 1C University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #885 Skipad 1D 'Federico II' University of Naples UniNa Corse #722 Skidpad 1E UAS Zwickau (Germany) WHZ Racing Team #196 Business Event 1C Universitas Gadjah Mada (Indonesia) Bimasakti Racing Team #45 Business Event 1D 'Federico II' University of Naples UniNa Corse #722 Business Event 1E Politecnico di Milano Dynamis PRC #190 Design Event 1C University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #85 Design Event 1D Czech Technical University in Prague (CZE) eForce FEE Prague Formula #776 Design Event 1E (from ACI Parma) Tallinn UT/UAS (Estonia) FS Team Tallinn #124 Cost Event 1C University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #85 Cost Event 1D 'Federico II' University of Naples UniNa Corse #722 Cost Event 1E University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #185 Cost Event Class 3 University of Padua RaceUP Combustion #85 Most Friendly Team University of Trento E-Agle Trento Racing Team #111

Special prizes

RECOGNITION UNIVERSITY’ TEAM PRIZE Best Auto/Resource Balance (Dallara) University of Padua Race UP Combustion #85 700 euros Best Drums (Podium Advanced Technologies) UAS Zwickau WHZ Racing Team #196 1500 euros Teoresi Award (Best innovative processes on electronics) University of Udine UniUD E-Racing Team #140 Approve your car FSAE Italy University of Salento C-Team #8 Extracurricular internship + 500 euros