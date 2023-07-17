The 18to edition of Formula SAE Italy concluded with the closing ceremony at 8.30pm on Sunday July 16th. The international educational event, organized by ANFIA in partnership with SAE International, was held at the “R. Paletti” by Monitor lizard de’ Melegari with the support of the Motor Valley Association and Industrie Saleri Italo as main sponsors.

The event was attended by approx 1,600 students from 20 countriesincluding the distant Indonesia. There were 56 competing teams, of which 47 from European universities (22 from Italy) and 9 from non-European universities.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 results

The main results of the Formula SAE 2023 include the second and third place of the teams of University of Bologna And Rome Tor Vergata in the class of internal combustion cars, the third place of the Politecnico di Milano in the electric car category and the third place of the team fromUniversity of Modena and Reggio Emilia in the driverless car class.

1,600 students from 20 countries took part in Formula SAE Italy 2023 in Varano de’ Melegari

Also, the Italian teams Race UP Combustion And Race Up Electric of the University of Padua, UniNa Corse – Racing team of the University of Naples Federico II e Dynamis PRC of the Politecnico di Milano have obtained the first place in the various static tests.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Class 1C

The podium of Class 1C (internal combustion cars) was all Italian. He took first place Race UP Combustion of the University of Padua, which obtained high scores in all tests, winning both the Cost Event that the Design Eventin addition to the Endurance and Autocross of Class 1C, thanks to a balanced and reliable car.

Race UP Combustion of the University of Padua

In second position there was UniBo Motorsport of the University of Bologna, with a good level car, placed second in Endurance and third in Autocross, while the team finished third Stable Tor Vergata of the Tor Vergata University of Rome, with a very valid project.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 on the Varano de’ Melegari track

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Class 1E

In the Class 1E (electric cars) triumphed the WHZ Racing Team from UAS Zwickauwith excellent performances in the dynamic tests, especially in the Endurance and Autocross, where he won thanks to a car that showed sophisticated solutions, such as the carbon shellfast and clean on the track.

In second place he placed FS Team Tallinn from Tallinn TU UASfirst classified at the Design Event, with a high-level car but a little slower in the practical implementation of the project.

The WHZ Racing Team car of UAS Zwickau

Third place went to the team Dynamis PRC of the Milan Polytechnicwith a good placement in the Autocross and victory in the Business Presentation Event, but penalized for not having finished the Endurance event.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Class 3

In the Class 3 (presentation of the car project only, without a prototype) conquered the top of the classification Sapienza Corse team of Sapienza University of Romewith a complex project for the future hybrid system to be created, in which innovation and creativity have paid off.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Varano de’ Melegari

In second place was AAM Driverless Racing Team of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport and, third, Polimarche Racing Team of the Marche Polytechnic University.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Class 1D

In the Class 1D (Driverless), in general, the teams that managed to pass the technical inspections showed a pretty good level, each with its own specific characteristics. The first prize went to UniNa Corse – Racing Team of the Federico II University of Naples, very strong on Acceleration (1st place), thanks to good management of the trajectory on the straight and a good engine, which allowed the car to perform well in all the dynamic tests; the team was also rewarded in static events (first place in Class 1D in the Cost Event and in the Business Presentation Event).

UniNa Corse – Racing Team of the University of Naples Federico II

In second place, Global Formula Racing of Oregon State University, which with the sensors available (choice to install only one camera) managed to get to the end of the Autocross (but did not complete the Trackdrive) and obtained the second placement also in the Cost Event and in the Design Event . Finally, in third position More Modena Racing Driverless of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, with the car closest to completing the Trackdrive test.

Formula SAE Italy Endurance race

There Endurance test she was one of the main events of the competition, with 275 points out of the 1,000 total. It took place on a route of about 22 km, involving 38 cars (16 electric and 22 combustion). Some promising teams have had Technical Problems and have not completed the test. The order in which the individual teams took to the track was drawn up on the basis of the results of the test Autocross, leaving the fastest teams for last. The overall time of the Endurance was given by sum of times of each driver, to which any penalties have been added, compared with that of the fastest team on the track.

UniBo Motorsport single-seater of the University of Bologna

In Class 1C, Race UP Combustion of the University of Padua won, followed by UniBo Motorsport of the University of Bologna and Scuderia Tor Vergata of the University of Rome.

In Class 1E, WHZ Racing Team of UAS Zwickau won, followed by FS Team Tallinn from Tallinn TU UAS And Tecnun eRacing Tecnun of the University of Navarre.

In Class 1D, More Modena Racing Driverless of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia won first place, followed by UniNa Corse – Racing Team of the University of Naples Federico II e Prom Racing of the National Technical University of Athens.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 awards

During the awards ceremony, the prizes related to the static events were awarded – Cost Event, Business Presentation Event and Design Event – to the winners of the different classes.

The winners of Cost Event they were UniNa Corse – Squadra Corse of the University of Naples Federico II (Classe 1D), Race UP Electric of the University of Padua (Classe 1E) and Race UP Combustion of the University of Padua (Classe 1C).

Race UP Electric of the University of Padua

In the Business Presentation Eventthe first places went to UniNa Corse – Squadra Corse (Classe 1D), Dynamis PRC of the Politecnico di Milano (Classe 1E) and Bimasakti Racing Team of the Universitas Gadjah Mada (Classe 1C).

For the Design Eventthe winners were eForce FEE Prague Formula from the Czech Technical University in Prague (Class 1D), FS Team Tallinn from Tallinn UT/UAS (Class 1E) and Race UP Combustion from the University of Padua (Class 1C).

FS Team Tallinn from Tallinn UT/UAS

Special awards and prizes set up by sponsors were also presented, including theANFIA Special Award “Type-approve your FSAE Italy car” awarded to Graziano Natalini, Chairman and Team Leader of Salento Racing C-Team of the University of Salento.

Photo Formula SAE Italy 2023

Read also,

👉 Read all the news of Formula SAE

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK