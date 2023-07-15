After two days of study and presentations, the static events of Formula SAE Italy concluded on Friday evening, which involve all the classes participating in the event held at the Riccardo Paletti racetrack in Varano, i.e. the 1C (cars combustion and non-plug-in), 1E (electric), 1D (driverless) and class 3 (concerning the presentation of the car project but without the prototype).

The static events represent the part of study and technical analysis of the car before taking to the track and see three different tests that took place over two days, between Thursday and Friday: the Business Presentation event, the Design event and the Cost event.

Since the event has not yet closed, the rankings have been disclosed without revealing the positioning of the finalists who have arrived in the podium area, reported in the respective rankings based on the class they belong to in random order. The winners of the static tests will in fact be proclaimed on Sunday, on the last day of the event, on the occasion of the closing ceremony with the relative award ceremony.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: David Cavazza

The Business Presentation event

In the Business Presentation event, students with their respective competing teams are called to present their business plan in front of an audience of judges who play the role of potential investors. In this case, therefore, those who work on cars are not only confronted with the sporting aspect of the event, but also the design aspect, facing common challenges in the automotive world, in which one must go not only in search of investors who can provide economic support to the project, but also to create an economically attractive platform. It is important to keep in mind that the cars brought to the race must be potentially marketable, so the study of the business model, marketing and communication channels, given that these events do not only involve engineers but also other departments of the university, assumes a central relevance in certain design choices.

The objective of this event is therefore to evaluate the ability of the technical groups in developing a business case. The prize is awarded by experts from the automotive world, not only engineers but also marketing and sales managers.

The evaluation is based on the topic, organization and explanation of the project, but also on the ability to answer the questions of the judges. The regulation provides for the presentation of a “Pitch video” of a maximum of thirty seconds, sent before the competition, considered as a sort of initial contact with the team’s business model. The video must contain the ideas behind the project and the main investments made, which will then be further explored later with the Business Plan Presentation, which is carried out directly on the circuit during the first two days of the event. The maximum score in this phase is 75 points out of the total 1,000 available over the weekend.

In the 1C class dedicated to combustion engines, in the first three places, always in random order, are the “UniBo Motorsport” team from the University of Bologna, “Race UP Combustion” from the University of Padua and the “Bimasakti Racing Team ” of the Indonesian Gadjah Mada University. Fourth place for the “MoRe Modena Racing Combustion” team of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, which obtained 61,853 points. Also present were several European and non-European teams, such as UPB Drive of the University of Bucharest, fifth with 55,319 points, the “Formula Racing Team of University of Cyprus” of the University of Cyprus (seventh) or the “FUM Racing” of the Iranian University Ferdowsi University of Mashhad 12th with 41,380.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: David Cavazza

In the 1D category dedicated to driverless cars, i.e. without a driver, the “Squadra Corse Driverless PoliTO” of the Turin Polytechnic, the “MoRe Modena Racing Driverless” of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and UniNa Corse – Federico II Racing Team of Naples, the class represents the University of the Neapolitan city. In this class there is also a team from overseas, namely the “Global Formula Racing” from the United States.

In the 1E category, which sees 31 participating teams, the most numerous of the five days of testing, the finalists are “Dynamis PRC” of the Milan Polytechnic, the “E-Team Squadra Corse” of the University of Pisa and the ” ISC FS Racing Team”, Spanish stable in Madrid. Fourth place for the “BCN eMotorsport” team, also in this case from Spain, which obtained 70.575 points, therefore not far from the maximum available for this part of the event.

Finally, as regards class 3, dedicated only to the presentation of the project without a car, in the final we find the Salento Racing E-Team of the University of Salento, the “AAM Driverless Racing Team” of the Egyptian University Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and “Sapienza Corse”, team that defends the colors of the Sapienza University of Rome. In fourth and fifth place are the “Polimarche Racing Team” of the Polytechnic University of the Marche and “Ferrara Squadra Corse”, coming from the city of Este.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: David Cavazza

The cost event

The objective of the cost and manufacturing event is to evaluate teams’ understanding of the manufacturing processes and costs associated with building a prototype. This includes trade-off decisions between content and cost, buying or selling decisions, and understanding the differences between prototype and mass production, challenges that prepare students for an eventual entry into automotive realities.

For this part of the event, for which a maximum of one hundred points are obtained, the teams create their own tables with various data and must explain to the judges the methodologies applied for their creation. During the competition, students will have a multi-part discussion before the judges, such as the “Bill of Material” discussion, a discussion to assess the ability to prepare a comprehensive vehicle report, and the “Cost Understanding” which will be evaluated the general knowledge of costs and production of the prototype.

Some of the documents are prepared in advance, but the direct comparison takes a central role in establishing the scores. This part of the event has recently been renovated to keep up with the times and address common challenges in the automotive world, especially in terms of environmental impact. For example, with regard to class 1E electricity, the costs and methods for disposing of batteries, as well as other materials, are also taken into consideration.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: ANFIA press office

The shortlist of the top three in the class dedicated to combustion and non-plug-in engines sees “UniBo Motorsport” of the University of Bologna, “Race UP Combustion” of the University of Padua and the “CULS Prague formula racing” from Prague . It should be noted that the first two teams classified in the podium area are not in the Cost Event, but also in the one dedicated to the presentation of business plans.

In the 1D driverless category, the first three places are occupied by “UniNa Corse – Squadra Corse Federico II di Napoli” of the Federico II University of the city of the same name, the “Firenze Race Team” representing Florence and the “Global Formula Racing”, which comes from the US University Oregon State University. Moving on to class 1E, dedicated exclusively to electric prototypes, the “Race Up Electric” team from Padua, the German team “TU Darmstadt Racing Team eV” and the “E-Agle Trento Racing Team” finished in the top three. Fourth place for the “E-Team Squadra Corse” of the University of Pisa, which obtained 96,928 points, therefore not far from the maximum available for this part of the competition.

Finally, the classification of Class 3 sees in the final the “Polimarche Racing Team” of the Polytechnic University of Marche, the “AAM Driverless Racing Team” of the Egyptian University Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, and “Sapienza Corse” , stable that defends the colors of the Italian capital. The Salento Racing E-Team of the University of Salento failed to repeat the podium obtained in the Business Presentation Event, dropping to fourth place, while the fifth position is occupied by the team of the University of Ferrara.