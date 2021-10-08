In fact, from 11 to 13 October, the “Riccardo Paletti” circuit returns to welcome the event that brings together the teams of dozens of international universities, and thousands of engineering students who test their skills to aspire to a professional career in the automotive sector.

The Emilia circuit has been home to the event since 2009, with the exception of the 2020 break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year hosts dynamic tests.

The organizer ANFIA (National Association of Automobile Industry Industry) announced the three best teams of each class in the static tests that took place from 27 to 30 September through digital channels, according to the “hybrid” format designed for this edition.

The global connotation of Formula SAE Italy was confirmed by the participation of 380 students, coming from 43 different university institutes and a total of 48 teams; 19 Italian teams and 4 even from outside the European Union.

While waiting to see the cars on the track at the “Riccardo Paletti”, the participants confronted themselves in three theoretical macro areas: business, design and costs.

Some Italian universities immediately distinguished themselves, starting with that of Parma which plays at home in Varano, but also those of Padua, Pisa, Bologna, Brescia, Trieste and Naples, the Polytechnic of Milan and “La Sapienza” of Rome.

Among the foreign participants, great satisfaction for the members of the Austrian University of Graz, one of the most experienced in the competition, and for the German colleagues from Augsburg. All the students have in common the desire to pursue a professional career in the automotive sector.

The “Business Presentation Event” required a presentation of the cars to an audience of potential investors, with economic-financial analyzes accompanied by marketing and communication plans.

With the “Design Event”, historically one of the most heartfelt moments, the jury of experts evaluated the quality of the engineering work, the degree of design creativity, the aesthetic performance and the management philosophy adopted by the teams.

Finally, through the “Cost Event”, the costing processes and the ability of the various groups to know how to master step by step the expenses to be incurred were examined, now also with particular attention to environmental sustainability.

In a few days the Varano de ‘Melegari track (home of the Formula SAE Italy since 2009, excluding the 2020 stop due to the pandemic) will be the scene of acceleration tests, skid pads, autocross, endurance, trackdrive and the new “sprint” , dedicated to measuring the pure performance of vehicles.

There are four categories of reference: 1C for cars with internal combustion engines, 1E for those with electric propulsion, 1D for autonomous driving, created in 2018, and class 3 for the presentation of projects only.

The official opening of the dynamic tests, which will take place in compliance with the health protocols relating to Covid-19, will take place at 7.30 pm on Monday 11 October with a ceremony on the main straight of the Motor Valley plant, whose Association is a partner of the event and will set up an exhibition area in the paddock. On the evening of Wednesday 13 October, the closing ceremony will be staged with the awarding of the winners.

Automobili Lamborghini is the main of the 18 sponsors of this 2021 edition, which enjoys the patronage of the Emilia Romagna Region, the Province of Parma and the Municipality of Varano de ‘Melegari.

The new partnership with the Motor Valley Association is also added, which will set up an exhibition area in the paddock: it is the body that brings together excellence in the land of motors, and of which the Varano de ‘Melegari racetrack is one of the pillars. . Automotive, Motor1.com and Motorsport.com are the media partners.