The 2023 edition of Formula SAE Italy once again saw a great response from the teams, universities and sponsors involved in the event, with around 1,600 students engaged on the racing fields during the five days of testing.

The event represents an opportunity for boys and girls to try their hand in a different context, which allows them to deepen their knowledge on several levels. For example, in addition to the technical aspect of design and track performance, there are also elements that involve choices regarding budget management, organization and collaboration within the team and meeting set deadlines. Furthermore, the students are always being watched by various companies interested in observing their skills in the field, in order to evaluate their possible inclusion in their staff.

Motorsport.com talked about it with Gianmarco Giorda, General Manager of ANFIA, who talked about the work behind the scenes organizing the event and the role of bridge between the companies and the teams that take to the track.

Students work in the pits – Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: David Cavazza

Also this year there was a great participation, with about 1600 students from 20 different countries.

“Absolutely. Every year we try to involve the best teams that are present in these competitions, and also to have a widespread presence of teams from lesser-known countries. The fact that we managed to reach such a large representation is an important and significant fact. Then we also see it over the years, teams from countries that do not have an established automotive industry, year after year they have shown improvements, even bringing competitive cars. I like to mention a team participating for the first time in a European formula, namely an Indonesian team from Jakarta which is doing well. This year we actually have a few fewer teams than in the past, but it was a choice to give us the possibility of managing them better from a logistical and organizational point of view, also dedicating more attention to them, given that the event is an educational one. It is a successful initiative, we have many students from many countries around the world. It represents a good experience for them too, if you offer them the opportunity to interact with classmates and colleagues from other countries, it is a cultural enrichment, which adds to the aspect of competition, which is in any case subordinate to the training one. Furthermore, we try to build moments around the event in which boys and girls can have fun and interact with each other, also because many teams also participate in other stages, such as the German and Austrian ones, so it is right to give them the opportunity to find a moment of tranquility and enjoyment in a tour that requires great effort”.

Compared to last year, the number of European and non-European competitors has also increased. There are teams from Indonesia, the United States, Türkiye. How significant is it for you that there are teams that face this away game to participate in the Italian leg? Especially after the Covid period which had required switching to a hybrid mode.

“This is a good sign, it indicates that we are slowly returning to normal. The fact that teams from these countries are appearing, even from countries that do not have a strong automotive industry, is significant, because it means that they recognize the importance of our event. There are many countries that are growing both in terms of universities and companies. Let’s think of Turkey, India and Indonesia, where there is a strong presence of companies in the automotive sector, which are increasingly approaching the world of universities. As a result, teams are growing alongside the connected automotive industry. In the next few years they will probably be more and more and they will grow, also from a qualitative point of view”.

Gianmarco Giorda, Director General of ANFIA Photo by: ANFIA press office

Walking through the pit area, we saw the great enthusiasm of the boys and girls at the various stands, especially when the prototypes were turned on. After months of hard work, arriving here and seeing that everything works as expected is a source of pride for them. Also on your part, who organize the event, there will clearly be satisfaction in seeing the students crown their efforts.

“I think it’s the main satisfaction, which also pays off the efforts made. We, like ANFIA, have people who work for months to organize this event, because it’s not easy to set up such an event, there are so many aspects to follow, such as safety, logistics, management of teams and judges. In addition to the kids, we also manage the presence of over 250 people among those who carry out the technical checks and manage the dynamic tests and those who evaluate the kids, as well as representatives of the sponsor companies of the event. We are very satisfied when we see that the event goes well, but even more when we see the enthusiasm of the students. We do it for educational and social purposes, we invest to give opportunities both to the kids, but also to our sponsors, who manage to interface and get in touch with students for recruitment purposes”.

An interesting aspect of Formula SAE is that, alongside the classic competitive side, there is also the theme of collaboration, because the teams try to help each other. An important topic, because as various guys here on the circuit have told us, what matters are not only hard skills, such as design skills, but also soft skills, or rather how to get fifty people to interact, how to get different sectors to collaborate in a to go in one direction. Something that companies then look at with a certain interest.

“This is another aspect of great satisfaction, particularly when we see that it is indeed a competition, but it is also animated by an attitude of collaboration, whereby students lend a hand if they need it. It often happens that you applaud by recognizing your opponent’s value, such as during Business Presentations, for which it is a competition, but there is also a very polite and collaborative approach. Obviously these boys and girls have skills from a technical point of view, but also the ability to work together, meet deadlines, collaborate in a team perspective and these are the skills that companies are most interested in. If I have to hire an engineer, in addition to being capable and competent, I know that, if he has participated in competitions of this type, he has also developed those soft skills. In fact, universities are increasingly recognizing credits to students who participate in these initiatives and doing so can be very useful in terms of curriculum”.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: David Cavazza

In recent years, the trend has been that of decreasing the number of teams that present themselves with a combustion engine to focus on electric solutions.

“Exactly. What we are seeing in recent years is the mirror of what is happening in the automotive world. We are moving towards electrification and the world of autonomous driving, so much so that even here in Formula SAE there are more and more teams bringing driverless cars. Technological evolution can also be seen in a small way in these events, so the number of electric and driverless cars will certainly rise in the coming years compared to combustion engines because there is also greater interest from companies and universities to work on solutions of the future”.

Formula SAE uses two types of fuel, E85 and 98 RON. In the field of motorsport, several competitions are moving towards synthetic fuels and e-fuels. Could this issue be an opportunity for you to review growth in combustion teams in the future?

“This is difficult to predict, also because e-fuels will have a niche development. But it can certainly be interesting to evaluate the growth of synthetic fuels in the future, also in terms of cost. Maybe in a few years we could imagine that the combustion part could be made with synthetic fuels. But it’s a premature proposal at the moment, it’s more of a long-term project”.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 Photo by: David Cavazza

Formula SAE represents a great opportunity for students, also because there are companies, such as Dallara, that hire students from this competition. How do you as ANFIA try to interface between companies and students, as a sort of connecting bridge?

“We organize the event and try to get companies interested in including profiles with the characteristics we have described in their workforce. We try to promote the event, both within the world of motorsport and the top automotive brands, and externally, towards those companies that could potentially be interesting in hiring these talents. Maybe they simply don’t know this initiative thoroughly, over the years we have been trying to promote it more and more. It is an interesting opportunity both to get to know talented students to hire and to create a network with other companies”.

Among the various sponsors there are numerous high-level car manufacturers, such as Dallara and Lamborghini, but also manufacturers such as Sabelt or Brembo, leaders in their sector. Is it a reason for satisfaction for you that there are such famous brands? Furthermore, do you believe that their presence, as well as giving prestige to the event, could represent an incentive for the students, who aim to dream of working for these brands?

“Certainly our goal is to have sponsors who have very high brand awareness, such as Lamborghini, Brembo, Pirelli, Bosch, Audi, for which the value of the brand is an element of attraction. If a team arrives in this competition it is also because it knows that there are sponsors who send HR personnel, and therefore it is a reason of great interest. However, what we are also trying to do is make these initiatives known to somewhat smaller companies that are looking to grow their brand and try to work to raise brand value even in front of potential future engineers. Surely initiatives like these help to grow from this point of view”.