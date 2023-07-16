Formula SAE: the comment by Giampaolo Dallara

There is an increasingly competitive climate in the heart of the Formula SAE 2023 weekend, which since yesterday entered the ‘hottest’ phase of the 18th edition open to engineering students from universities around the world. An event which, even before the final and definitive results, was particularly praised with a brief comment by Eng. Giampaolo Dallara to the microphones of FormulaPassion: “An event full of enthusiasm with many beautiful ideas and a lot of passion – declared the founder of the homonymous manufacturer of racing cars – it is the demonstration that the automobile will still exist for a long time, perhaps different from those of today, but it will remain. It is an event managed at an exceptional level by ANFIA. There are so many teams here and 21 different countries, so it’s a fabulous event.”

The best of the Cost Event

Together with the finalists of the Business and Design Event, the top-3 of the Cost Event, which compared to the other static events did not face a real final. Also in this case, the more than positive results of the Italian universities should be noted, which convinced the judges of their project which represents a profitable enterprise for potential investors on the basis of marketability and producibility, as well as the technical aspects and the attractiveness of the product. In the classroom 1C appeared once again among the best of the University of Paduatogether with the Czech University of Life Sciences of Prague and at the University of Bologna. Come again protagonists in the 1Ethis time together with compatriots from the University of Trent and to the Germans of the TU Darmstadt. Another ‘blue’ hat-trick just missed in the 1Din this case for the Oregon State University on the podium together with the University of Florence and at the Federico II University of Naples. Also worth noting Class 3with the Polytechnic University of Brands and the Sapienza University of Rometogether with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport of Alexandria of Egypt. Also in these cases, only the names of the top-3 are known, but momentarily not the final positions reached by each university.

The other dynamic tests

While the static events concluded on Friday, yesterday the final technical tests took place, essential for gaining access to tonight’s eagerly awaited Endurance. Together with these, the dynamic tests also and above all came to life, which already began on Friday with the Skidpads of the 1D category (since yesterday also open to 1C and 1E) and continued together with two other challenges. Among these, the one open to all classes concerning theacceleration: in this case, as can be guessed, the prototypes competed in a challenge against time over a distance of 75 metres, with a standing start and with a variant relating to electric cars, which cannot exceed a maximum power set by the regulations. The main aspect will therefore be dictated by the stopwatch, which will reward the fastest driver and team in each category. Also very interesting is theAutocross, i.e. two laps to be tackled on a tortuous track characterized by straight stretches and bends of varying difficulty, all in order to evaluate the general behavior of the single-seaters. The Trackdrive will be added to these tests, which will only start today and only for the self-driving 1D category, which will not participate in the Endurance, therefore reserved only for the 1C and 1E.

Appointment with Endurance

The Trackdrive, as well as the Endurance and the other dynamic tests carried out, will present a separate ranking, with the scores obtained which will then add up to all the others accumulated in the static tests thus establishing the various overall rankings which will decree the names of the winners of the Formula SAE Italy 2023. The Trackdrive will take place from 14:30 to 19:00 today, while the Endurance from 10:00 to 19:00. Do not miss the closing ceremony of the event, scheduled for 20:30, during which the winners will be awarded both by ANFIA and by the main sponsors of the competition.