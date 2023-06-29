Stenshorne tries the draw

In the last appointment in Hungary he had been Martinius Stenshorne to dominate the entire weekend at the Hungaroring with two victories out of two races. In the first case, the R-ace GP rider took full advantage of a mistake by Andrea Kimi Antonelli to take his first success after Imola, with the subsequent victory in Race-2 helping to strengthen his leadership in the championship. The next mission, scheduled for this weekend, will instead be the Belgian track Spa-Francorchampswhich together with the Formula Regional will also host another historic event such as the 24 Hours of Spa.

Antonelli in Belgium to win

While Stenshorne will therefore try to lengthen the competition, lAntonelli’s main goal will be to seize the first success in this category, which comes to the fourth of the ten total appointments. Up to now, the Prema driver from Bologna has racked up a pole position and two fastest laps in Barcelona, ​​as well as three podium finishes (always in 2nd place) which allow him to keep his second position in the championship, 27 lengths late from the Norwegian rival.

Formula Regional Europea by Alpine – Spa-Francorchamps 2023, program and TV times

Wednesday June 28th

14:00 – Collective tests 1

Thursday 29 June

13:00 – Collective tests 2

19:20 – Qualifying 1

Friday June 30th

7.40pm – Qualifying 2

2.50pm – Race 1

Saturday 1st July

09:30 – Race 2

Where to see the evidence

As a result of the 24 Hours of Spa and other categories still present on the Ardennes circuit, this weekend’s program will undergo changes for the Formula Regional, which will in fact begin its activities on the track Wednesday 28 June with the carrying out of the first collective tests. The following day there will be the second free practice sessions followed by the first qualifying sessions, while the second pole chase will take place on Friday, the day in which Race-1 will also take place before the final appointment at Saturday June 1st morning with Race-2. What will not change will instead be the way to follow the tests, available both on the official page of the category on YouTube what up ACI Sports TV (in streaming and on Sky channel 222).