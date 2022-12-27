Great news fromFerrari Academy for next season, especially as regards the championship Regional European Formula: for the 2023 in fact, the participation of Maya Weugwho will contest his first championship in this category for the Finnish team KIC Motorsports. For the 18-year-old, who competes with a Spanish license (she also has a Belgian and Dutch passport), it is an important step forward after the experience accumulated over the last two years, during which she has taken part in the Italian and German.

In this way, another great satisfaction arrives for Weug, who has already gone down in history in 2020 for having been the first woman to be promoted in Ferrari Driver Academy: “I am really excited to join KIC Motorsport in 2023 in the European Formula Regional alongside the FDA – commented – we had some good tests together this winter and I can’t wait for the new season to start”.