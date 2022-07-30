The first race of the weekend in Spa-Francorchamps saw Dino Beganovic return to victory in a clear way, while Gabriele Minì received a great help from luck when he was forced to park his car during the last lap and then suffer a cold shower in the evening when he was notified of the exclusion from the ranking due to a technical irregularity found on his car (specifically the lack of a gearbox oil pump bulkhead).

At the start the PREMA Swede managed to keep the first position followed like a shadow by the ART Grand Prix driver.

Minì, after facing Eau Rouge in the wake of Beganovic, tried to overtake the pupil of the Ferrari Driver Academy at Kemmel braking, but Dino braked late forcing the Sicilian to go on the asphalt escape route to avoid contact.

From that moment on, a solo race began for Beganovic which allowed him to return to the top step of the podium after a rather dull period.

Minì, as mentioned, was forced to retire when there was only one lap left. The Palermitan, for the whole race always within the second behind Beganovic, had by now made the mouth to the points of the second place but at the very end he had to abandon his car in an escape route due to a puncture.

The disappointment for Minì was great, aware of the enormous loot of points that vanished one lap from the end, but the twists were not lacking.

In the same lap, in fact, Victor Bernier ended up on the escape route at Les Combes forcing the race direction to display the red flag. This decision froze the rankings on the previous lap and allowed Minì to return to second position again, regaining that smile that had vanished when he retired.

But everything changed once again after the technical checks. Minì’s car, in fact, was not found compliant due to an error made by the men of the ART Grand Prix and the Sicilian was disqualified from the final classification.

The decision of the stewards allowed Eduardo Barrichello, author of a solid race, to get on the podium for the first time this season in third place. The son of art showed a step never seen in the previous events and deserved the placement, as well as the second place – following the disqualification of Minì – of Sami Meguetounif. The Frenchman expressed himself on remarkable levels with the colors of the MP Motorsport team, immediately making the difference in the fight with Barrichello and Aron.

The Estonian was lackluster in Race 1 and had to settle for a fourth place which certainly does not help him in his chase for the title, while behind the Mercedes nursery driver Lorenzo Fluxa he won the duel with an excellent Leonardo Fornaroli.

In Race 2 it was a monologue by Hadrien David. The Frenchman of the R-Ace GP, forced to start Race 1 from the back of the grid following the replacement of the engine, redeemed himself in the second race of the weekend.

At the start, David immediately overtook the poleman Aron to take command of the operations, but the hostilities on the track lasted very little.

The safety car, in fact, immediately went into action due to the multiple accident involving Santiago Ramos, Lorenzo Fluxa, Noel Leon, Hamda Al Qubaisi and Pietro Armanni.

At the restart David ran away again, while behind him a Gabriel Bortoleto was highlighted, very good in keeping the pace of Dino Beganovic and then overtaking the Swedish of PREMA at the braking of Kemmel and thus clawing the second position.

Beganovic, skilled in putting himself in front of a once again lackluster Aron, preferred not to take risks and take home the points available with third place that further consolidate his advantage in the standings.

Minì’s comeback from tenth to sixth final position was beautiful. The Sicilian put on a show by overtaking Mari Boya, Fornaroli, Tangavelou and Tramnitz and made the audience in the stands spring up when he overtook the RPM team driver outside Les Combes with a spectacular maneuver.

At the end of the Spa-Francorchamps round, Beganovic took the lead again in the standings over Minì and now he can boast 220 points against the 197 of the ART Grand Prix rider. More detached Aron who occupies the third place with 174 points.