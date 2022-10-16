The first race of the weekend in Barcelona saw Paul Aron convert the pole position won in the morning into a victory, but for the Estonian of the PREMA the last laps of the race on Saturday were very intense.

After taking a large margin on his rivals, Aron began to suffer from rapid tire degradation and this allowed Hadrien David to quickly close the gap from the top.

In the final laps the gap between the two was never more than 6 tenths and Aron defended himself with his teeth, and with the help of the push to pass, to resist David’s pressure and bring home a win that pays off. of the misfortune of the last few appointments.

David, once he managed to move into second position after having the best of Barrichello and van’t Hoff, showed an extraordinary pace but was unable to find the inspiration to attack the Estonian of the PREMA and so had to be satisfied with a second step of the podium that did not scratch his smile at the end of the race.

Van’t Hoff was the author of a constant race, but from the beginning it was understood that he could not keep up with Aron’s pace and after a few laps the gap between the two had already grown to over a second.

Who smiled at the end of Race 1 was also Gabriele Minì. The ART Grand Prix driver, who started from eleventh place, was the author of a nice progression that saw him recover up to the final fifth position.

Minì was the protagonist of a good duel with Kas Haverkort, which ended with a masterful overtaking at the braking corner of turn 1, and of another duel with Josua Dufek always at the same point of the track.

The Sicilian, however, went wide at the braking of the first corner and then re-entered the trajectory and forced the Van Amersfoort Racing driver towards the external gravel. This episode allowed Haverkort to take advantage of it to mock both of them and cross the finish line in fourth position just in front of Minì good in the final to catch up on Fornaroli and Barrichello.

Out of the points concluded Dino Beganovic. The PREMA Swede, who started from tenth place, was immediately relegated to thirteenth position after the start and for most of the race he found an insurmountable obstacle in his teammate Sebastian Montoya.

Once the road was clear, Beganovic tried to grab the points but finished in eleventh position 7 tenths behind Joshua Duerksen.

Few emotions in the second race of the weekend that saw the R-Ace GP team win a double thanks to the success of Gabriel Bortoleto and the second place once again signed by Hadrien David.

The Brazilian, author of the first pole of the season, commanded operations from the first to the last lap even if in the final he was helped in resisting the pressure of David by the entry on the track of the safety car which was necessary to allow the marshals to remove the car di Bernier ended up in gravel after a contact with Beganovic.

The fight for the top 2 positions was similar to that seen in Race 1, with Bortoleto replacing Aron. The Brazilian started in the early stages but found himself dealing with an impeccable David in tire management from the middle of the race onwards.

Also in this case the Frenchman lacked the opportunity to attempt the decisive lunge and the entry into the final of the safety car has definitively frozen the positions.

Third step of the podium for Pierre Louis Chovet good at keeping a Paul Aron at bay who risked big at the start when he came into contact with Kas Haverkort. The Van Amersfoort Racing Dutchman tried to slip between the Estonian PREMA and the Tangavelou single-seater and in the end it was the RPM team rider who was immediately forced to retire.

Complicated race for Gabriele Minì. The Sicilian was once again the author of an excellent start that allowed him to recover from ninth to seventh place, but once he got behind Durksen he was unable to undermine the Arden team driver, slowly losing contact.

In the final, before the safety car entered the track, Minì had to watch his back from a Fornaroli in great shape in this round in Barcelona which ended up in eighth position.

A weekend without satisfactions also for Dino Beganovic. After the zero in the standings obtained in Race 1, the Swede finished Race 2 in tenth place, also risking retirement when Bernier tried a reckless maneuver that cost him the breaking of the front right suspension.

Beganovic, however, risks losing even the small point collected because he will have to be listened to by the commissioners for an episode that happened precisely with the color bearer of the FA Racing team in the opening stages of the race.

When only the Mugello round is missing at the end of the championship, Beganovic still leads the standings with 255 points followed by Gabriele Minì at 217, while Paul Aron is third just one point behind the Sicilian of the ART Grand Prix.

The PREMA team, on the other hand, has already mathematically closed the games for the team classification, obtaining the victory and thus repeating the success achieved on Saturday in Germany in the German F4.