The Mexican driver of the Red Bull team, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezis already warming up to start the 2022 season and repeat or exceed what was done in 2021 together with his teammate, the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s vision was to keep the Aztec driver for this season in his second stage in the team, since the Mexican became the architect of the team’s achievements in the Drivers Championshipwhich made the easiest way for his partner to keep the major scepter.

Pérez was instrumental in last year’s final race to prevent British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton from snatching last year’s championship.

Although the Aztec arrives with new vigor this 2022 seasonsince a salary increase has just been given to him and that is reason to give the extra this season at the Great Circus.

The actions of the Formula One This year it begins with the pre-season tests that will be held from February 23 to 25, 2022 at the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit, Montmeló (Spain).

For his part, Sergio Pérez’s first race of the year will be from March 11 to 13 at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir (Bahrain).

For the Mexican, the Bahrain headquarters is a well-known venue to be able to achieve good results, since in his history he has a first place podium in this place in the 2020 season with BWT Racing Point F1 Team.