The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – for a month now three-time Formula One world champion – won this Sunday the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Brazil), the penultimate of the year, and raised its own historical record of victories in the same year in the premier category to 17 , in a race in which the Spanish double world champion Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), with another exhibition, finished third.

Verstappen, 26, who had started from pole, scored his 52nd victory in F1 at the Interlagos circuit; by winning, ahead of the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren) and Alonso second and third, respectively, in a race in which the other Red Bull, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, finished fourth.

The Asturian double world champion, in a second youth at 42, secured his eighth podium of the season, the 106th since he has raced in F1, in a heart-stopping finale in which – on the track where he celebrated his two titles- masterfully defended himself, in another exhibition, from the Mexican’s attacks; which reinforced, however, his second place in the World Championship, with 258 points, 32 more than the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who finished eighth.

The other Spaniard, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), finished sixth, just behind the Canadian Lance Stroll, the Asturian genius’ partner. Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine) was seventh, one place ahead of Sir Lewis.

The Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) was ninth; and the Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine); tenth. Alonso regained fourth place in the World Cup, now with 198 points, three more than Norris, who is fifth; and six ahead of Sainz, who dropped to sixth place overall.

EFE

