Formula One in Barranquilla? This is the proposal announced by Duque

An unexpected news in sports matters was given this Saturday by the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke. The president announced that there is a proposal so that Barranquilla can host in the future a Grand Prix of Formula One.



Duque announced that the proposal is from the mayor Jaime Pumarejo and it is to manage that the city can be part of the schedule of the highest category of world motorsports.

F1 in Colombia?

“Dreams, as a team, we are capable of making them come true. Mayor Pumarejo says that there is an option to present a project to have a circuit in Formula One. That seems far away, but the mayor has already been in talks with the team of Formula One,” said President Duque.

In addition, he gave some details of the proposal, such as that it would be a semi-urban circuit.

“You have to make adaptations, but it can be a semi-urban circuit on a track that the organizers will review,” he said.

Finally, Duque commented: “Taking into account that it is a sports proposal, the mayor has our support.”

President Duque made the announcement from Repelón, Atlántico, during the ‘Building Country’ Workshop.

