Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) – Red Bull double in the Saudi Arabian GP. On the Jeddah circuit, the two single-seaters demonstrated all their superiority. The victory went to poleman Sergio Perez who preceded his teammate, reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who however started from 15th position. Excellent race for Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin who, after taking the lead at the start, had to serve a penalty and give up the lead, which ends up on the podium. Immediately behind the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Behind the Ferraris with Carlos Sainz finishing sixth and his companion Charles Leclerc only seventh. The top ten is closed by Ocon, Gasly on the Apine and Magnussen on the Haas.