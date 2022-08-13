The current season will be the last in his career for Sebastian Vettelwho, shortly before the start of the summer break, announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of 2022. While waiting to hang up his helmet, however, the German from Aston Martin does not fail to be the protagonist again: on the track, as far as an AMR22 allows him, which certainly is among the least performing cars on the grid, but – despite himself – above all out of the loop. In the classic counts that accompany the summer break of the Circus, in fact, it emerged that the four-time world champion was in the first part of the season the most fined pilot of the whole group. The former star of Red Bull and Ferrari, in fact, has collected penalties for a total of well 35,900 euros. A very respectable ‘booty’ also for him who is one of the highest paid on the grid.

However, it should be emphasized that in reality some of the fines inflicted on the German, as well as on other pilots, have the ‘suspensive’. That is, they have not yet been applied and will only become effective if the pilot in question repeats the infringement a second time. This is the case, for example, of the 25,000 Euros inflicted on # 5 of Aston Martin for leaving the drivers’ briefing in Austria ahead of time. An episode that dramatically increased the ‘value’ of Vettel’s fines and that had also caused a lot of discussion in the paddock. Another 5,000 Euros, this time to be paid immediately, the 35-year-old from Heppenheim had remedied in Australia, in his first race of the year, for having shot with the scooter without helmet on the track at the end of PL1.

Second for the amount of fines received is the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, which has committed infringements for 25,000 euros. In reality, the fine of the Spaniard concerns a whole impeeding for which he was responsible in the PL3 of Munich. In that case the # 55 from Maranello did not run into ‘sporting’ penalties, but into this large fine to be paid to the Federation. This very special top-3 closes Sergio Perez, ‘stopped’ with a fine of 10,600 euros. The winner of the Monte Carlo GP had to shell out € 10,000 for hindering another car plus another 600 for speeding in the pit lane. Among the teams, thanks to the amount of penalties collected by Sebastian Vettel, it is Aston Martin that is the most ‘taxed’ team. In second place is Ferrari, which with Sainz and Leclerc sums up 35,000 euros in fines.

See also WRC / Ogier and Loeb fight for the title of 'King of Monaco' | FormulaPassion.it Pilot Team Fines Vettel Aston Martin € 35,900 Sainz Ferrari € 25,000 Perez Red Bull € 10,600 Hamilton Mercedes € 10,000 Ricciardo McLaren € 10,000 Zhou Alfa Romeo € 10,000 Leclerc Ferrari € 10,000 Verstappen Red Bull € 10,000 Stroll Aston Martin € 5,900 Bottas Alfa Romeo € 2,000 Albon Williams € 1,800 Tsunoda AlphaTauri € 1,300 Gasly AlphaTauri € 1,300