Formula | F1 drivers worried: FIA wants to shut their mouths

International the FIA ​​motor sports association announced in December that it would clamp drivers’ mouths more tightly in the future.

The FIA ​​updated its rules so that expressing political, religious and personal opinions without prior permission is prohibited. The news about the matter was recently reported at the end of the year, for example Motorsport.com website.

The rule is valid in all competitions under Fia, including the royal category in formula 1.

As the season approaches, F1 drivers have wondered about the rule. Driving Williams Alex Albon says The Guardian in the interview drivers to be concerned about it.

“We know that politics and viewpoints are sensitive topics, but we need clarity from Fia about what they are trying to tell us,” Albon tells The Guardian.

Albon describes the situation as confusing. He feels that Fia wants to move away from the We Race as One project, which pays attention to, for example, sustainable development, diversity and global inequality.

Albon says the drivers strongly support the project.

“We need an open dialogue about what Fia is trying to do, but we need to be able to speak freely in some cases,” says Albon.

“Many people see us as important mouthpieces for different issues, and I think it’s the drivers’ responsibility to raise people’s awareness.”

Albon is not alone in his view. Also the defending world champion competing for Red Bull Max Verstappen has said that the drivers should be allowed to speak and that the restrictions are unnecessary, although he himself is not very eager to take a stand on the issues.

“I don’t think the rule is necessary. It kind of ensures that people don’t have permission to speak, and that should be allowed. It was probably a bit unnecessary,” Verstappen said according to Sky Sports.

The F1 season starts on the first weekend of March.