Formula E Season 10 will kick off next week in Mexico City, with a calendar full of events, although at the moment the stage in India is still in doubt, so the leaders of the series are discussing with the organizers to ensure the conduct of the event.

The electric championship will be broadcast once again by Mediaset, thus continuing the partnership that began way back in Season 4, when it took over from RAI, which broadcast the events both on TV and on its web platform. The Fininvest television broadcaster, which had initially signed an agreement until 2023, has decided to renew the rights to broadcast the totally electric championship, which will therefore remain free-to-air for the next few years thanks to a multi-year agreement.

At least six races of Season 10 will be broadcast live on Italia 1, including the Italian stage in Misano, while the remaining events will be broadcast on Channel 20, in continuity with the choices followed in recent years. All races will also be available on Mediaset's online platform, sportmediaset.it, which will also continue to broadcast the free practice sessions on the site, also visible on the championship's YouTube channel. The first round of the championship in Mexico will air on the 20th, with the race expected to kick off at 9pm.

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / Motorsport Images Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

“Mediaset is a long-standing partner and strong supporter of Formula E, we are delighted to extend our partnership. Formula E fans in Italy will have more races live on Italia 1 from next season, including the highly anticipated Double E- Prix ​​of Misano, and a new driver line-up for Maserati MSG Racing. The relationship with Mediaset is a testament to the growing appeal of a unique and fun motor sport. See you at the first race in Mexico City in a couple of weeks”, explained Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E.

However, Mediaset will not be the only network to broadcast the Electric World Cup. As regards Pay-TV, in fact, the Discovery group, a long-standing partner of Formula E in various European countries, has secured the rights and will replace Sky. All the events of every single weekend will be broadcast on the Discovery+ platform, including free practice, while Eurosport 2 will offer all the races live in its TV schedule and online.