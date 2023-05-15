Three points finishes in the last four E-Prix: respectable results for the canons of an increasingly balanced Formula E, but disappointing when compared with the standards of a team that dominated the opening of the championship. The motorized ones Porsche they won four of the first five races of the season, but the recent poker successes of the terrible New Zealanders Evans-Cassidy called everything into question. Pascal Wehrlein leaves Monaco deprived of the leadership of the world standings, but the German looks optimistically to the second and decisive phase of the championship.

The potential is there

Software development and the growing understanding of the cars has rewritten the hierarchies since the first E-Prix of the season. Porsche may no longer be the undisputed dominatrix of the category, but Wehrlein does not believe that the Stuttgart company has climbed into second position in the balance of power compared to Jaguar: “I think we lack nothing. In Formula E the competition is always tight”, comments Wehrlein to FormulaPassion. “It’s about maximizing your package every weekend, having a clean race and preparing a good strategy. If you can run smoothly in free practice and if the car already has a good set-up base, half the job is already done. We just have to put it all together, as we did in Saudi Arabia, which was our perfect weekend. When you manage to fight for the victory then you can fight for the championship”.

The competitiveness of the package therefore continues to exist, with the difficulties, if anything, attributable to set-up and strategy. In Monaco Wehrlein was slowed down in free practice by a technical problem, preventing him from correcting a setup that proved ineffective in the race. Precisely with regard to the search for the set-up, the German reveals how Porsche communicates with its customer team along the lines of the close relationship between Jaguar and Envision Racing: “We are in contact with Andretti. I’m not sure how close the collaboration between Envision and Jaguar is, but we too work together with Andretti anyway. I think it’s quite normal, considering that we use the same machine. Some of the powertrain staff work with them and we share ideas for the set-up.”

Positive Balance

In Monaco, Formula E completed its halfway point, with nine E-Prix behind it and seven more to go. Time to balance therefore on the first part of the championship. “Overall it was a very positive first half of the championship”, Wehrlein’s judgment. “Maybe we could have done a few better results here and there, but I think it’s a good problem to have if when you lead the championship you think you could have collected even more. We have improved since last year and are now ready for the second part of the season. It will be tough, but we like it and we accept the challenge”.

The positive balance is not only valid for Porsche, but also for the new era of the Gen3, which had raised quite a few alarms during the test phase: “I think that everything was a little too cut short at the last minutebut now everything is ok. We had some technical problems during the tests and also some delays with the delivery of the materials. However, from what we have seen in the races during the season, everything turned out for the best.” The problems have been resolved and now the Gen3s are delivering an entertaining championship in line with the high standards of previous generations. The next appointment will be on 3 and 4 June for the double E-Prix in Jakarta