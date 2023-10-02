Time to take stock for Formula E after the first year of activity of the third generation single-seaters. The current cars are the result of a huge technological leap compared to the previous Gen2 models, which however is difficult to appreciate from the outside. In fact, the choice to adopt hard compound tyres, necessary to reduce the wear of the grooves in case of rain at the end of the race, limited the useful grip to discharge the 350 kW of power to the ground, 100 kW more than in the past. However, meetings between the championship, FIA and participants taking place behind the scenes are now aimed at improving lap times.

Disappointing performance

“It’s still not the car I like,” Stoffel Vandoorne’s comment regarding the Gen3. “We were promised a car 3 to 5 seconds faster than the Gen2, but that didn’t happen on most circuits. On some tracks we were probably a little slower, on others a hair faster than the Gen2s. With a car that has 100kW more power and 80kg less, it’s not what you’d expect. From a performance point of view it is disappointing”. Performance constitutes an image problem for the championship. In fact, the lack of performance improvement, linked above all to the tyres, risks conveying the idea that the new cars do not bring any progress compared to the Gen2s.

However, according to Nicolas Mauduit, technical director of the DS Pesnke team, the third generation single-seater embodies a great technological leap: “The Gen3 was a good evolution, but a bit restricted in the tires and aerodynamics. Great progress has been made with the chassis, with the battery technology and with the regeneration of the front axle. There have been steps forward, but due to these limitations we were not able to show the greatest performance that the Gen3 could express on the track.”

Eyes on the tires

Vandoorne does not hesitate to point out one of the limits to the Gen3’s potential: “Part of this problem probably comes from the grip we have from the tyres, which is quite low at the moment. It’s something we riders would like to improve. […] Overall, we want to enjoy driving the car. There are some things where we could do better”. 2023 saw the arrival of Hankook in Formula E, taking over from Michelin. The Korean tire manufacturer created the tires following the organizers’ directives: an all weather tire suitable for both dry and wet conditions, with a hard compound to limit thermal degradation and wear of the grooves during the race.

The unique tire for all weather conditions has been present in Formula E since the beginning, a flag in support of environmental sustainability. According to Jean-Eric Vergne however, the time has come to move on: “They need to ditch these all weather tires, because they are neither good slicks nor effective wet tyres. We saw it in London, where we couldn’t run in the rain. I hope they understand that we need real slick and wet tyres. Not much would change in terms of sustainability. We go racing in places where it rarely rains and maybe we only have to use wet tires once or twice a year. They could be kept from one season to the next, so the impact would not be great, almost zero. The slick tires would increase the mechanical grip available.”

FIA has already published the tender relating to the tires for the fourth generation cars, arriving in 2026. The tender does not yet include slick tyres, but rather an intermediate dry-wet tire and another for extreme wet. Even without reaching slicks yet, the impression is that Formula E still wants to equip itself with tires with greater grip. Vandoorne comments: “If we acted on the tires we would immediately have a better feeling on board, especially on the street circuits where we race. If only we had a little more grip to actually go 4-5 seconds faster, on these tracks we would look like rockets. This is what we want.”

Aerodynamics chapter

Jean-Eric Vergne points out what he says is another critical point of Gen3: “I would like to avoid those races we had in Berlin and Portland, where no one wants to be at the head of the race, so as not to open the way and give 20% more aerodynamic efficiency to everyone behind. In Sao Paulo Stoffel led for half the race and then couldn’t even finish in the top five, because everyone behind benefited from that advantage. The aerodynamic package has to change, because it has too much resistance.”

“I would also like to see the downforce increased”, adds Vergne. “Taking action on the load and tires would make these cars much faster, which is what all of us drivers want. A car with less resistance would also improve the race dynamics, because those who really want it would take the lead, without pretending to make a mistake to get back in the slipstream.” Reducing resistance and increasing load are two objectives that point in different directions, but the request of the two-time world champion seems to have been partially heard. The competition notice for the Gen4 in fact provides for a double aerodynamic package for high and low load, so as to adapt the configuration depending on the track.

A team effort

That of Vergne and Vandoorne is not a simple appeal, but a manifesto of the championship’s future intentions. All parties involved, from the organizers to the participants, periodically discuss the corrective measures to be made in 2025, the year of the debut of the evolutionary package of the current single-seaters. Nicolas Mauduit confirms this: “The championship and the FIA ​​are working on the Gen3 Evo. Some changes regarding the tires will go in this direction.”

Adds Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance: “We are working on it together with the FIA ​​and Formula E, listening to drivers, teams and manufacturers. Furthermore, we are already talking about the fourth generation, but we are still at the beginning of all this. The idea is that the pillar is performance. We work to improve everything related to performance, starting from Gen3 and then arriving at Gen4.” Overall performance has never been the ultimate objective of the championship. However, reducing lap times is now a priority, to satisfy the desire to reflect and communicate the progress of electric technology to the public.