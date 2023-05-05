Jean-Eric Vergne is the only driver to have taken a win this year outside of Porsche and Jaguar-powered cars, taking the ds on the top step of the podium in Hyderabad, coming close to an encore in Cape Town. The Frenchman is still in the running for the world title, but DS will need to continue the growth shown since the beginning of the year, when the Penske team cars suffered above all on the flying lap. Vergne believes that the difference from rival manufacturers lies in the smallest details and that he can also be competitive in Monaco

Comeback possible

“It’s hard to say what we are missing”Vergne’s comment when asked what separates DS from the best teams of the moment. “There are small details we can work on to recover them. I wouldn’t say there are big differences. When everyone has the same car, earning a tenth can make all the difference”. In any case, according to the DS standard bearer, the Monaco E-Prix will not be a first ultimatum for the race to the World Championship: “You could very well not race here, then win five races and take the title. What is important is to be consistent and maximize the points you can win. Here is a day like any other. Go to the track and try to do your best.”

Vergne has already won in Monaco in Formula E in 2019, a success repeated by DS in 2021 at the time with Antonio Felix Da Cota. However, JEV does not think that past successes are a guarantee for the future: “The car is not the same, nor are the drivers. Everything resets. But it’s true that I’m at ease on this track. It gives me confidence that I can be competitive here.” In closing, a promise for those who will connect to follow the race: “There will certainly be a lot more overtaking here in Formula E than in Formula 1. That’s for sure.”