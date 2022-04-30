Anyone expecting a success from Mitch Evans or Pascal Wehrlein at the Monaco E-Prix will certainly have been disappointed. The most glamorous appointment of the Formula E season, in fact, saw Stoffel Vandoorne and Mercedes conquer a success, the result of both excellent strategy and a bit of luck.

The Belgian driver, since the qualifications much more on the ball than his teammate Nyck de Vries, has never done anything wrong and took advantage of the circumstances to bring home the first success of the season and the second for the Casa della Stella.

The first part of the race was devoid of twists, even if the author of the pole Evans did not interpret the best energy management. Pascal Wehrlein took advantage of the mistake and once the German took the lead it seemed that nothing could prevent the Porsche driver from flying towards the second success of 2022.

However, everything changed 20 minutes from the end when suddenly Wehrlein’s car started to slow down and then stopped at the exit of the tunnel and forced the race direction to decree the neutralization with Full Course Yellow.

When the green flag returned, the day for Porsche ended in the worst possible way. André Lotterer, in fact, crashed into the Santa Devota barriers pushed by an Oliver Rowland who attempted to overtake him over the limit.

The Englishman, in fact, tried to overtake the German with an extreme braking in which he lost the rear of his car. The left rear of the Mahindra touched the front right of the Porsche sending Lotterer to the wall, but in the contact Rowland also struck hard against the guard rail and was forced to retire.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

On this occasion, Mercedes played with cunning by asking Vandoorne, before the safety car entered the track, to activate the second attack mode. It seemed like a bad move, but it actually turned out to be a winner.

When the operations resumed Vandoorne managed to escape, also thanks to an impeccable energy management, while behind him there was a heated duel between Robin Frijns and Mitch Evans. The Dutchman, thanks to the greater power due to attack mode, overtook the Jaguar driver, but Frijns’ third position did not last long.

When Evans activated his second attack mode he took a few seconds to recover the square and then put Vergne in his sights and climb to second position.

Evans tried to reduce the gap from Vandoorne in every way but the Belgian, also thanks to Fanboost, managed to keep the lead and pass in first position without any worries.

The winner of both E-Prix in Rome had to settle for second place, but he did not appear disappointed on the podium unlike a Vergne who can probably complain for having activated the attack mode under Full Course Yellow. and thus wasted the extra boost of energy.

Good comeback by Robin Frijns who finished in fourth position a race conducted with a knife between his teeth and which allowed him to fit between the two DS. Behind the Virgin driver, in fact, Antonio Felix da Costa closed a bravo to remedy a disappointing qualifying.

Without infamy and without praise the race in Monaco of Lucas di Grassi. The Brazilian, however, allowed the Venturi team to take home some points after a decidedly unfortunate Saturday experienced by Edoardo Mortara.

Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The Swiss driver, in fact, had managed to recover from the sixteenth starting position up to the points, but a contact in the final forced him to a bitter retirement.

The twists that put many protagonists out of the game allowed Nick Cassidy and Sebastien Buemi to recover from the back of the grid to seventh and eighth place, while Jack Dennis and Nyck de Vries completed the top ten with the world champion author of a performance below expectations.

At the end of the Monaco round the drivers’ classification was revolutionized. Jean-Eric Vergne slipped from first to second position behind Vandoorne with a delay of 6 points, while Mitch Evans and Robin Frijns follow in third and fourth place with 3 and 4 points behind the French.