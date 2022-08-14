Stoffel Vandoorne against Mitch Evans: 210 to 180. The Mercedes driver has succeeded. Thanks to the second place obtained in the last race of the last round of the current FIA Formula E season, he has graduated for the first time in his career as world champion.

The Belgian of Mercedes, author of an excellent race and a season at the limit of perfection, managed his advantage over his only rival – the tough Mitch Evans – very well and won a well-deserved iris, also giving away the World Championship Team at Mercedes.

The only real moment in which Mitch Evans had the slightest chance to reopen the fight for the title came in the second part of the race, thanks to the entry of the Safety Car rightly wanted by the Race Direction due to a car that was stopped in a dangerous position.

Just over 20 minutes from the end of the race, Maximilian Gunther stopped along the track after breaking the right front suspension, thus triggering the Safety Car. This brought the whole group together, giving Mitch Evans the chance to have more chances of recovery from Stoffel Vandoorne.

14 minutes from the end, the Safety Car returned to the pits after allowing the stewards to move both Gunther’s car and Pascal Wehrlein’s car, which retired a few minutes before Gunther’s retirement after a contact with the former Formula One world champion And, Nyck De Vries (also retired).

At the new start of the race Antonio Felix Da Costa attacked Jake Dennis after taking the second Attack Mode. The intention was to move up to second position and then try to chase Edoardo Mortara, but the two collided. Dennis hit the right rear wheel of the Portuguese DS with his front left, sending him into a spin.

This maneuver helped Mortara to stretch, with the Swiss who thus exploited the Attack Mode very well taken at the same time as Felix Da Costa. The accident helped Stoffel Vandoorne: the Belgian moved up to third, while Evans in seventh and still far from rival for the title.

At that point Vandoorne took no more risks. He did not disunite when he saw Robin Frijns come under in the last part of the race, with a considerable advantage over Evans in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Less than 10 minutes from the end of the race, the stewards decided to impose a 5-second penalty on Jake Dennis for triggering the accident that sent Antonio Felix Da Costa into a spin. At that point, the sanction allowed Vandoorne to move up to second position and to seal a well-deserved title with a great second position behind the winner of the last race of the season: Edoardo Mortara.

Behind the first two, Jake Dennis managed to snatch third place from Robin Frijns despite the 5 penalty he had to carry on his shoulders. The seventh place of Mitch Evans was not enough, although yesterday he was able to win the race leading Vandoorne to sweat the title in the last heat of the season.

For Mercedes the best way to say goodbye from Formula E, replicating the world title won last year with Nyck De Vries.