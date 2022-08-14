Perhaps, having reached the last corner of the Seoul track, all the most difficult moments of his career have passed before Stoffel Vandoorne’s eyes. The years defending the colors of a wrecked McLaren, moreover having to deal with a beast of the caliber of Fernando Alonso, but also those spent in Formula E, in which, just 12 months ago, he had to see the world title celebrated by teammate Nyck De Vries.

Then here’s the checkered flag. Perhaps some thrills, or perhaps the awareness of not having lost that talent that appeared dazzling in the year of the title centered in GP2 in 2015. Stoffel Vandoorne is FIA Formula E world champion after a season in which he managed to put everything to good use what he has learned over the years.

He had to make mistakes, suffer, start over. Everything worked and this was the year of the harvest after a silent sowing, sometimes painful, but which led him to a well-deserved World title in what was the last appearance of his team, Mercedes, in the category. full electric. Better ending would have been hard to think of.

“It’s an incredible feeling”, declared the Belgian driver at the end of the second race in Seoul, who finished in second place and has just won the world title. “When I started this course four years ago with Mercedes, I was very confident that I would have the tools to fight for a world championship. When you are racing for a manufacturer like that, they have been so dominant in everything they have participated in. But Formula E is different. It’s not easy. “

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, 2nd position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Fermé after winning the title of world champion Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“Last year we managed to win both championships with Nyck and the teams, but this year it was my turn. After last year, I had a moment of crisis in London that knocked me out of the championship. Quest year I showed up and I didn’t want to leave anything on the table, nothing “.

“And that’s what I’ve been doing all season, giving it my all, controlling when I had to check. We only got one win, but the consistency we’ve shown this year has been impressive. We’ve had a good history this season with four. our [in lotta]then it was reduced to three, and today the last two, me and Mitch [Evans]. So yes, it was an incredible journey full of emotions “.

Vandoorne added that the key part of his title triumph was the victory in Monaco, explaining that “we never looked back” after the victory on the streets of Monte Carlo.

He also pointed out that his ability to turn difficult qualifying sessions or early setbacks into points results was crucial, using as an example his initial drop in Berlin to 12th place, in which he recovered up to. third.

“Yes, I’m a little surprised too [della costanza], to be honest. I think we would have scored points in Mexico too if there hadn’t been a contact on the penultimate lap. Still, it’s been an incredible year. We built it from Saudi with a pole position and a second place in race one. And then [la domenica] I had a more difficult day, but I did an excellent comeback race, winning pole position again in Rome “.

“Evans then started to raise the bar with two wins, but then our time came in Monaco. I am very proud to have won it. Monaco is one of those special races that everyone wants to win, everyone wants to have it on their resume.”

“From that moment on we never looked back. I think I was very consistent, always qualifying ahead. But even on the days when it was more difficult. That’s where I was able to recover, and I think those were the key moments “.

“If there is one race that has stuck with me, it’s the one in Berlin: I went down to P12 on the first lap. And with a few laps to go I was still fighting for the win. So those moments made the championship”, he said. concluded the new Formula E world champion.