Formula E has officially kicked off the 2023 season with the collective tests in Valencia, in which everyone will go in search of the reigning champion, Stoffel Vandoorne.

The Belgian is the new face at DS Penske and will have to defend the world crown from the onslaught of his rivals, in a year that will open in January in Mexico with many new features, starting with the newly designed Gen3 single-seaters.

The E-TENSE FE23 made its first laps under the leaden sky of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit and halfway through the first day, Vandoorne was already able to give his first impressions to the journalists present, including Motorsport.com.

How did these first laps go?

“I’d say pretty good, considering we’re here for the first time with the new Gen3s, so we don’t know what to expect that much. As far as we’re concerned, everything went well, there weren’t any problems, which was the primary goal for It’s too early to talk about performance, but it seems we’re competitive, so we have to think about working well, trying different configurations and solutions in order to build a good foundation for the first race in Mexico”.

The weather isn’t great, are you worried about rain?

“Not really, actually, it could be a positive aspect because we’ve never tested the car in the wet. They’re already quite difficult cars to drive in the dry, so I think it’s also an opportunity for the team to try out different things.”

What are the working differences you found in the DS Penske team, coming from Mercedes?

“Obviously we’re talking about a completely different group of people than Mercedes. They’re still very, very good and well-prepared guys, we’re slowly getting to know each other and learning to work through many meetings. You have to manage certain situations differently, but it’s normal when you change teams The nice thing is that we are dealing with a new generation of cars and I have gained experience in Mercedes, while they have had a lot of successful experience from past years. Personally, I try to give indications and opinions on where and how to improve, which they do them too. It’s a breath of fresh air for me.”

How does the Gen3 car compare to the Gen2?

“It’s very different and it’s difficult to compare them. The driving style has changed a lot, plus there are also the Hankook tires which are new, so we have to figure out how to exploit them.”

Well, how did the tires look to you?

“They’re harder than the Michelins, which here in Valencia forces us to do a little more laps to get into the optimal exploitation window. This changes a lot the way you drive the vehicle, brake management and so on. And It’s a different approach and in fact each of us will have to completely readjust.”

Formula E uses a single compound for all conditions, do you think that one day specific rain tires will arrive?

“It would be nice to have both tires in the future. With slicks, I’m convinced that lap times would drop quite a lot with these cars, so it could be a possibility. In FE, there usually aren’t many races on water, but it’s an aspect that could be taken into consideration. For now we only have this compound, so let’s try to work well on it”.