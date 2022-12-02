There is a World Championship to defend for Stoffel Vandoorne at the dawn of the 2023 FIA Formula E season, but also many new features to face in what is the further turning point of the series.

After having triumphed with Mercedes, the Belgian moved on to DS Performance, which together with Penske Autosport will have not only the reigning champion and Jean-Eric Vergne as standard bearers, but also a Gen3 single-seater to discover and try to put in front.

The past of the French manufacturer in the electric championship is certainly enviable for the successes achieved, an aspect that Vandoorne immediately took into consideration when it came to changing the jersey.

During the team presentation which took place at the Satory Transalpine headquarters, Motorsport.com was able to meet the 30-year-old native of Courtrai together with other media invited to the event, thus taking stock of the situation when there are just a few days left until the debut on the track of all machines of the new era, which we will see together for the first time in the collective tests in Valencia in mid-December.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Stoffel, how do you present yourself at the start of this new adventure, as reigning champion and on a completely new car?

“For me, just being in a new team is a big change, but also for the team because it has started a new collaboration with Penske. There are many new things, but the DNA of the team has remained the same and for me it’s a very important thing to know where I am from a technical point of view.”

Do you feel confident that you can fight for the top?

“DS has had a lot of success in the past, it’s one of the most successful teams in Formula E to date, we share the same ambitions and put me in a position to fight again for victories and for the championship. I think we all put together with a lot of experience and we can fight for the title.”

What do you think of the new Gen3 single-seaters?

“Nobody knows how these new cars will go, we only know their characteristics on paper. We’ll find out everything in the Valencia tests, but I think the package is excellent and we’ll prepare well for the first e-Prix in Mexico.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

What is the most difficult technical challenge with these cars?

“It’s a very different car, starting with the fact that we have an engine on the front axle that we can only use in the Regen phase under braking to recover energy. For us drivers it’s definitely a different sensation, especially when you push the brake pedal , which now acts completely differently. The software and systems have become very technical, so it will be very important to work well with the engineers to find the right confidence in everything. Remember that we are racing on city tracks, so the handling will be different. It’s a big challenge.”

How has the work on the simulator gone in these weeks?

“We trained at home, but we’re all in the same situation as trying blind, because we’ve never compared the cars on the track. We’ll only do it in Valencia and I’m very curious to see how the various brands will do.”

You are reigning champion, therefore the first rival for everyone, but in the team you have Vergne who is in fact your first rival because he has won two titles: how do you present yourself in front of this challenge?

“It’s very interesting, first of all we are two drivers with a lot of experience in Formula E and we form a great team. We both know that we have to work together to grow from a technical point of view first, this must be the primary objective given the new cars we have. After that we have to put ourselves in a position to fight for the win and for the title. Once we get to that, hopefully we can fight each other on track. Obviously we are both very competitive and want to be the best, so it becomes “It’s very important to build a good relationship between us and not do stupid things. We respect each other and I hope we can fight for the top.”

Penske DS09 Photo by: DS Automobiles

The FIA ​​has published the new regulations and Formula E will introduce a pit stop, how do you see this novelty?

“At the moment it’s not very clear when this will happen, probably later in the season. The championship always tries to evolve year after year, we’ve seen it with the new cars that have been introduced and other things like the revision of the Attack Mode and the cancellation of the Fan Boost. As a team we must try to understand everything well in order to be better than our rivals”.

There are also the new Hankook tyres, what do you think?

“The sensations are very different compared to the Michelins. Certainly one of the biggest challenges in the search for performance is understanding how to make the tires work well and take full advantage of them in their window. We all know in Formula E that it’s a race against time, in a “Everything is done on the day, so there’s not much time to try certain things. The riders are under pressure and I think we’ll see a lot of differences at the start because the teams still need to understand the tires well.”

From the point of view of driving style, what changes with the new tyres?

“The characteristics are certainly different, so the approach to the start of the season will also have to adapt to the situations. Some types of tire allow you to push straight away, others you have to manage slowly. It’s not easy, we’ll see as time goes by what we can Do”.

Penske DS09 presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

You who have also raced in other categories, is there anything in Formula E that you would take to other championships and vice versa?

“I think Formula E is a very particular type of championship that lives in a kind of bubble of its own. The beauty is that there is continuous evolution and progress, both in the cars and in the rules, as will happen in 2023. We are improving slowly and I think these latest innovations make the format of the series much more beautiful and right for those who participate in it. We are also going in the right direction in the technology we use”.

Compared to the past, how have the cars changed from the driver’s point of view?

“With the Gen3s we have much more power, compared to last year the driving style changes a lot due to the braking system. You will be able to brake later and have more speed when cornering, thanks above all to the characteristics of the tyres. It is however something we will have to find out all in the first outings on the track”.

Is there anyone you fear the most in 2023?

“We all have a new car and therefore there will be teams that will be able to work better than others at the start. Our hope is to be up front in the fight, without having other types of problems. It’s an unpredictable championship, I think DS has worked great in the past and that he will fight for it, but we will see other teams competing with very competitive packages. to those who may seem like a supporting actor”.

Penske DS09 presentation Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Do you think you can return to racing in F1 one day?

“Never say never, F1 is F1 and it’s certainly very difficult to say no, but it also depends on what conditions arise because we all know how it works. A lot depends on the package you have available, we know there are two or three teams at most who in the end fight to win, the others are a side dish. So you can also have a team that works very well, but find yourself surviving in the middle of the pack. It is a very different dynamic from Formula E, where there is a possibility of fight for the positions that matter if you work well. Not everyone is like that, but this is generally the tendency.”

Would you also like to do something in the FIA ​​WEC or in endurance in general, like your fellow Formula E drivers?

“I’ve done endurance races in the past and I enjoyed it very much. Le Mans is certainly an incredible race and I’d like to do it again in the future with a manufacturer who gives me the chance to fight to win. However, my priority today is Formula E. “I have a title to defend and I’m in a good position to do it. But of course I’m a car driver, so if the opportunity arises I’ll look into it.”

Finally, at the end of the season will you be happy if…?

“Obviously if I’m still Champion!”